Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

Crunchyroll has announced the anime line-up for Spring 2024 via the official website on March 13, 2024. The streaming platform also announced the various dub languages that will be available for fans to watch. The release dates for various language dub versions will be released after a delay.

The English-subtitled versions with original audio will be simulcast on the platform. Fans can expect a variety of new shows as well as new installments of existing shows. This year’s line-up includes the return of KonoSuba and Captain Tsubasa and a host of new titles, such as Tadaima Okaeri and Astro Note.

Crunchyroll: A detailed list of Spring 2024 anime line-up

Crunchyroll Hime, the mascot of the streaming platform (Image via Crunchyroll)

This year’s line-up is quite exciting and features a wide range of new anime series that fans have been waiting for. The premiere dates for the shows range from April 1 to April 13, 2024.

Here’s a detailed list of all the anime series that will be featured in this year’s Spring line-up:

April 1

Gods' Games We Play in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability in English, French, German

Re:Monster in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German

Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf in English, French, German

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Train to the End of the World

April 3

Bartender Glass of God

April 4

An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride in English

WIND BREAKER in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German

A Condition Called Love in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

April 5

The irregular at magic high school Season 3 (new season)

The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors

NIJIYON ANIMATION 2 (new season)

Astro Note

April 7

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 second cour in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (new season)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese (new season)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World in German

Vampire Dormitory in English

April 8

Tadaima, Okaeri

Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers in English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German

April 9

Oblivion Battery

April 10

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese (new season)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

Viral Hit in English, French, and German

April 12

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants - second cour in French (new season)

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (new season)

April 13

Kaiju No. 8 in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish

Black Butler: Public School Arc in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German

One Piece will retrun to the streaming platform (Image via Toei Animation)

Crunchyroll will also continue streaming the ongoing anime series that include:

Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy - Season 2 (Mondays)

One Piece (Saturdays)

Case Closed/Detective Conan (Saturdays)

Wonderful Precure! (Saturdays)

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Sundays)

Chibi Maruko-chan (Sundays)

If fans wish to access any of the aforementioned titles from Crunchyroll, they must avail of the platform’s paid services. Initially, the platform offered free streaming, but that is no longer the case.

Related Links:

When will Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2023 be revealed?

Crunchyroll premieres the two-part Solo Leveling documentary

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: 4 most controversial awards (& 4 everyone predicted)