Crunchyroll premieres the two-part Solo Leveling documentary

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that it is set to exclusively premiere the two-part documentary series on Solo Leveling, The Leveling of Solo Leveling, on March 5, 2024, at 3:30 PM PST.

The Leveling of Solo Leveling is a documentary series that spans across Korea and Japan. It will give a comprehensive look at the evolution of the franchise from its initial success as a webtoon to its latest incarnation as an anime. This documentary will reveal the inside look at the phenomenon that capturee the hearts of fans worldwide.

Solo Leveling documentary series premieres on March 5

The Leveling of Solo Leveling documentary series is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 3:30 PM PST, on Crunchyroll. The two-part series is set to delve deep into the captivating journey of the smash-hit anime series produced by A-1 Pictures.

With that, it will reveal how the series transcended from a web novel to a webtoon and eventually into the year's most celebrated anime. For this documentary, Crunchyroll collaborated with AllSo. It is a Paris-based production company known for its innovative digital experiences and documentaries. With them, Crunchyroll managed to create a documentary that gives an in-depth exploration of the series's rise.

Sung Jin-Woo sketches as seen in the anime's documentary (Image via Crunchyroll)

AllSo is a big name when it comes to pop culture projects as the company has previously worked with notable companies such as Ubisoft and Red Bull. They previously managed to give fans a rich storytelling experience. Thus, a similar experience can be anticipated for the upcoming documentary series as well.

The docu-series is set to showcase interviews with over 20 individuals. The interviews will range between fans, creators, and producers, all of whom will share their experiences with the series.

Kasaka sketch as seen in the anime's documentary (Image via Crunchyroll)

The documentary will take fans on a journey to Korea where the series will visit D&C Media and Redice Studio. There it would shed light on the transition of Solo Leveling from text to art.

The narrative will then shift to Japan, where it will share insights from the teams at Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige. With that, the documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation process and how the art transcended into animation by A-1 Pictures.

Hence, if fans wish to learn about the anime's origins, the documentary series is a must-watch.

