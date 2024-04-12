Wind Breaker episode 2: Sakura's first friend Nirei introduced as Furin High's semester begins

Wind Breaker episode 2 was released on Friday, April 12, 2024, JST. It continues Haruka Sakura’s journey through Furin High. Likewise, the latest installment is incredibly exciting, seeing the young Tsundere protagonist finally meet his Furin classmates.

Wind Breaker episode 2 begins with the introduction of Akihiko Nirei, who meets Sakura as they both enter Kotoha Tachibana’s cafe for breakfast before their school’s entrance ceremony. While the two dislike each other at first, events within the episode quickly unfold, and they begin forming a friendship.

Wind Breaker episode 2 sees Sakura finally meet his Furin High classmates

Wind Breaker episode 2 continues to develop Sakura's relationship with Furin local Kotoha Tachibana (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 2 begins with Haruka Sakura entering Kotoha Tachibana’s store, carrying an elderly woman on his back. This leads to a tsundere scene between the two, but the senior thanks him in the end. Tachibana then gives Sakura food before he can leave in celebration of his entrance ceremony.

However, she asks what he’s doing out so early since it doesn’t start till the afternoon, revealing that Sakura is actually excited about it. Kotoha tells him there are many interesting guys at the high school, and one of those characters walks through the door and trips. Kotoha called him Akihiko Nirei and introduced him as another freshman like Sakura.

Wind Breaker episode 2 sees Sakura and Nirei introduce themselves to each other, resulting in some funny scenes surrounding Sakura’s unusual hair and eye colors. Nirei then praises his upperclassmen and their role in protecting the town of Furin, asking why someone with no ties to Furin would move here.

Wind Breaker episode 2 introduces Nirei as Sakura's first friend at Furin High (Image via CloverWorks)

Sakura responds that he intends to take the top spot here, saying it’s awesome to be a legitimate hero who protects the town. Likewise, he feels his true satisfaction will come from being the best of those heroes. Nirei responds that he shouldn’t strive for something he can never accomplish, hilariously saying he’ll go bald if he does so.

Wind Breaker episode 2 sees Sakura say they should go outside and fight, but Nirei says he has to do some patrols before the entrance ceremony since he’s a hero of justice starting today. Sakura and Kotoha then discuss Nirei, with the former saying his character suggests he’ll chicken out in an actual fight, having seen it happen before.

Kotoha then asks Sakura if he knows what color a coffee fruit is at first, revealing it to be red and smooth like a cherry. She explains that she didn’t know this, with her point being that looking at things from just one perspective doesn’t reveal their true form. Likewise, she asserts that he should give Nirei a try, suggesting that his initial perspective and opinion are wrong.

However, Wind Breaker episode 2 hilariously sees Sakura ask if Nirei is actually good at fighting, which is seemingly the only thing he cares about. Sakura is then offered free bread from a local bakery due to his status as a Furin student and his role in the recent fight. In classic tsundere fashion, Sakura gets embarrassed and rejects the offer, but the food is forced on him in the end.

This continues in a similar fashion with several other shops in town, resulting in Sakura's arms being full of various bags and boxes as he heads to the entrance ceremony. Sakura is seen pondering if he simply assumed that the townsfolk would never be that friendly with him, but he’s interrupted by someone asking him for help.

Wind Breaker episode 2 then cuts to Nirei, who is in trouble with some hooligans he apparently discovered on his patrol. Outnumbered and already beaten down, the hooligans try to walk away, but Nirei grabs onto their apparent leader to stop him. Nirei claims that the Bofurin will purge people like them without exception, but the hooligans just laugh and continue beating him.

Sakura's contributions to yesterday's fight earn the respect of most of his peers in Wind Breaker episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

As he’s about to land a devastating blow on Nirei, Sakura shows up and sends the leader flying with a kick. Nirei asks Sakura why he’s saving him, but the latter says he just hates weaklings who mistakenly think they’re strong, seemingly referring to both the hooligans and Nirei. Sakura makes quick work of the hooligans before turning back to Nirei, who says he must be disappointed that he is a Bofurin and is attending Furin High School.

Wind Breaker episode 2 sees Sakura call him a poser, prompting Nirei to explain that his peers constantly beat him in middle school until someone from Furin saved him. He says he came to Furin to become strong but calls himself pathetic. Sakura then thinks back to his comments about Nirei chickening out, telling Nirei he’s “probably not lame” and shouldn’t be a crybaby and a weak fighter.

The woman who asked Sakura for help then comes and thanks Nirei for stepping in. She also thanks Sakura for helping. Both boys are shown to be embarrassed by this, while Nirei begins writing down Sakura’s various measurements and interests. He says he likes gathering data on people he likes and who he thinks are cool, to which Sakura says he can do whatever.

The townspeople's love for Haruka is further established in Wind Breaker episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 2 then briefly shifts to Furin High School, where the entrance ceremony is seemingly starting. However, Sakura is eating something because he got hungry after fighting, while Nirei is urging him to hurry up. The two eventually make their way to the high school, discovering the class rosters and finding themselves in the same class.

Nirei then sees someone in their class who he’s seemingly scared of, with his personality completely flattening as they walk to their class. Nirei then begs Sakura to be friendly to everyone in class and smile, claiming that because he’s from out of town, he could be viewed negatively by their classmates. However, Sakura responds by “warming up” for a fight since he has to be “ready for anything.”

Wind Breaker episode 2 sees Nirei plead with Sakura since it could lead to the entire school turning against them. The pair then enter class, with almost everyone else staring at them. A student named Suo Hayato then approaches the pair, claiming that an ancient Chinese spirit resides in his eyepatched eye.

Suo's introduction suggests him to be something of a leader in Wind Breaker episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Suo then approaches Sakura and praises him for his role in yesterday's fight. He shares Sakura’s achievement with the rest of the class, which endears them to him. They then ask him why he came here, to which he says he came for the top spot. Students Tsugeura Taiga and Kiryu Mitsuki are introduced, as the others’ reactions to Sakura’s words are shown.

Wind Breaker episode 2 then sees someone throw a desk past Sakura, with Nirei revealing him as Kyotaro Sugishita, the most dangerous student in the entire school. Sugishita then rushes at Sakura, attempting to punch him but hitting a desk instead. The episode ends with the two staring at each other, setting up for a fight at the start of the next episode.

In review

Overall, the second episode of the highly anticipated delinquent anime series was fantastic, giving Sakura his first friend and establishing the breadth of people attending Furin. Likewise, it’s expected that Nirei’s arc throughout the first season will see him rise to a level of combat prowess similar to his peers, given his established unimpressive starting point.

Wind Breaker episode 2 also does a great job of reaffirming that Sakura truly has changed his mentality, establishing him as clearly wanting to form connections with the Furin citizens. The installment also does a great job of establishing that the townsfolk are already endeared to Sakura, setting up an exciting overarching relationship to focus on for the first season.

In conclusion

Overall, the second installment of the Spring 2024 delinquent anime series does a great job of building towards the future. The swift introductions of Nirei and Sakura’s classmates, especially towards the end of the episode, are emblematic of this. The episode doing this and including as much action as possible makes for an incredibly enjoyable watch.

