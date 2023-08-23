Japanese middle schooler's viral letter to MAPPA has anime fandom in tears, and with good reason

Anime connects people, and this heartwarming tale has again been beautifully illustrated through the touching letter of a Japanese junior high school student to animator Benjamin Faure, who is associated with the renowned animation studio MAPPA. The letter was posted on Twitter, causing the entire anime community pure joy.

The profound impact that art can have across cultures and generations was visible in the letter. Filled with genuine admiration and curiosity, the letter has touched the animator's heart and serves as a testament to the power of art in fostering connections and inspiring dreams.

How a MAPPA animator's response to a student's heartwarming letter went viral in the anime community

The letter was sent to MAPPA for Benjamin Faure, an animator at the studio. It was penned by Moka, a high school student in Japan who aspires to become an animator. She speaks of her dream to follow in Faure's footsteps and create mesmerizing animations like those in the popular series Chainsaw Man.

Moka's sincere words demonstrate her persistent dedication to developing her abilities and achieving success in animation. Her simple yet profound question, "What do you value the most when making animations?" reveals the genuine yearning to learn and absorb the insights of a professional animator.

Faure's answer to Moka's letter was equally encouraging and heartwarming. He expressed his utter delight at the unexpected sweetness he experienced in following his dream and how her message had greatly moved him.

Faure's words, "This letter means a lot to me, and it's so kind," reflect the impact such sincere gestures can have on artists.

Faure went on to answer Moka's question, offering an insight into his creative process. He revealed that he values every animation stage, especially the initial moments when the drawings come to life, forming meaningful poses that convey emotions and stories.

The beauty of this small interaction lies in the connection forged between a young enthusiast and an established artist, transcending geographic boundaries. Moka's determination to reach out and Faure's welcoming reaction reflects the anime community's embracing and supporting attitude.

The interaction also underscores that a single letter, brimming with innocence and passion, can spark inspiration for the sender, receiver, and viewers.

The reply and words of encouragement by the MAPPA animator also serve as a driving force for aspiring artists, reinforcing their belief in the possibilities of their dreams. A fan also shared their own stories of how they have been inspired or helped.

The heartwarming exchange has touched anime fans worldwide, demonstrating the power of even the most minor interactions to shape lives. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and admiration for both Moka and Faure, demonstrating the significant impact the story has had on the world.

In an industry characterized as the gateway to fantasy worlds and compelling storylines, stories like Moka's help showcase the positive impact of art in the real world. Moka's letter and Faure's gracious response embody the essence of creativity, passion, and mentorship the anime community thrives upon.

As this heartwarming story continues to spread across the anime community, it serves as a subtle reminder that, among the stunning animations and epic narratives, the bond between artists and viewers actually brings the enchantment to life.

