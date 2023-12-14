Wind Breaker anime's first PV reveals staff and more

The Wind Breaker anime, which is set to be released on April 2024, has shared more news this Wednesday, as the first promotional video of the same has been released. CloverWorks, the studio most popularly known for making Spy X Family in recent years, is in charge of the animation side of things. The video has also revealed most of the creative staff involved, exciting fans considerably.

The Wind Breaker anime is going to be an adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Satoru Nii that began publication back in January 2021. An action-packed series about teenage gang members, showing some similarities to Tokyo Revengers, Wind Breaker comprises 14 volumes at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Wind Breaker anime.

Wind Breaker anime gets its first promotional video

The Wind Breaker anime has released its first promotional video trailer, showcasing the main character, Haruka Sakura, looking for the strongest kid in his new school to get into fights. It was already confirmed previously that the adaptation of Satoru Nii's manga is going to come out in April 2024.

This was followed by the confirmation of the series being adapted by CloverWorks, the studio mostly known for Spy X Family anime in recent years.

The working staff that has been revealed is quite remarkable as well, with Toshifumi Akai (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia) directing the anime, Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen) writing the composition, Taishi Kawakami (Akebi's Sailor Uniform) in charge of the character designs, and Ryo Takahashi (Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest) doing the music.

Meanwhile, some of the most notable members of the voice cast include Yūma Uchida as Haruka Sakura, Kouki Uchiyama as Kyо̄tarо̄ Sugishita, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hayato Suо̄, Yūichi Nakamura as Hajime Umemiya, Ryōta Suzuki as Tōma Hiragi, and Shōya Chiba as Akihiko Nirei. It is very likely that more members of the voice cast are going to be announced in the coming months.

The appeal and premise of the series

Satoru Nii's manga chronicles the adventures of Haruka Sakura, a teenager who has just entered his new school and has only one goal, which has nothing to do with romance, sports, or any activity a regular kid might be interested in. He simply wants to find out who is the strongest of this school and fight him to prove his worth, which becomes one of the biggest plot points in the story.

Thus, naturally, there is a lot of fighting and gangs in this series, which has prompted many fans to compare it to Tokyo Revengers. Haruka ends up being a very charismatic protagonist and discovers that his fists are not going to be enough to solve all the problems in this manga.