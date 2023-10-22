Wind Breaker anime announces release with a new character PV

As part of their unique promotional campaign, the Wind Breaker anime has been revealing the characters and their respective cast one by one over the past week. Now, the highly anticipated anime has dropped a new promotional video, introducing these characters and their VAs all at once.

This has eventually generated significant excitement by offering another look at the character designs for these additions and a glimpse of the cast’s performance.

In addition to this exciting reveal, Wind Breaker is scheduled to be released in April 2024, which is a key announcement that the devoted fanbase of the manga has eagerly awaited since the news of the anime adaptation first became public.

Wind Breaker anime to be released in April 2024

As was the case with previous announcements, the official manga website shared the exciting news on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Alongside this announcement, the anime also treated fans to a new character PV and a fresh key visual featuring the protagonist Haruka Sakura, who is seen proudly standing with a green flag bearing the release wind for the anime.

Yuuma Uchida, renowned for playing Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket, Aslan Jade Callenreese in Banana Fish, and Megumi Fushiguo in Jujutsu Kaisen, will be donning the role of Haruka Sakura in Wind Breaker. Kouki Uchiyama, the VA to voice Meruem in Hunter x Hunter, Izumu Miyamura in Horimiya, and Kei Tsukishima in Haikyuu!! Will play Kyоoutarоu Sugishita.

Nobunaga Shimazaki, who garnered a lot of fame for voicing Shanks in One Piece, Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim, and Shun Kaidou in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will take on the role of Hayato Suоu. Yuuichi Nakamura, known for being the voice of Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hyoutarou Oreki in Hyouka, and Tomoya Okazaki in Kaginado, will play the character Hajime Umemiya.

Ryouta Suzuki, who voices Yuu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War!, Ryuusui Nanami in Dr. Stone, and Bisco Akaboshi in Sabikui Bisco, will be playing Touma Hiragi. Lastly, Shouyo Chiba, popularly known for voicing Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite, Shinei Nouzen in 86, and Kou Minamoto in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, will be portraying the role of Akihiko Nirei.

Kodansha USA has licensed the original manga for English release globally. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of Wind Breaker:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents.

It continues:

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The anticipation for April 2024 is steadily growing, and fans can’t wait to immerse themselves in this thrilling series. More information regarding the anime will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Wind Breaker anime and manga series as 2023 progresses.

