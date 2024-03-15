Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No.8, Wind Breaker, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

On Friday, March 15, 2024. Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence about the anime they are set to bring to India as part of their Spring 2024 anime season. Out of the ten anime, seven series are set to receive Hindi, English, and other regional language dubs.

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to expand its market in India. This has been especially evident through the number of screenings they have done in India. In addition, the streaming platform has also introduced regional language dubs and incorporated local payment systems, such as UPI to make the platform more accessible to the anime audience in India.

Crunchyroll announces Spring 2024 lineup in India

Kafka Hibino as seen in the Kaiju No. 8 anime (Image via Prodcution I.G)

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to premiere a total of 10 anime in India as part of the Spring 2024 anime season. More anime may be announced as part of the platform's Spring 2024 library in the near future.

Though, for now, the streaming service has announced the following anime:

Name Studio Release Date Dubs BARTENDER Glass of God Liber April 3 Hindi WIND BREAKER CloverWorks April 4 English and Hindi A Condition Called Love East Fish Studio April 4 English and Hindi Vampire Dormitory Studio Blanc April 7 English and Hindi Viral Hit Okuruto Noboru April 10 English and Hindi The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants - Cour 2 SILVER LINK. April 12 NA Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen ZEXCS April 12 NA Kaiju No. 8 Production I.G April 13 English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Black Butler -Public School Arc- CloverWorks April 13 English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

As evident from the above list, out of the nine new or returning series in the Spring 2024 Anime lineup for Crunchyroll India, seven anime are planned to receive dubbed versions.

Title card for Black Butler -Public School Arc- anime (Image via CloverWorks)

All seven anime will receive Hindi dubs, and a few of them will receive English and regional language dub choices as well. The two regional language dubs are Tamil and Telugu.

It is surprising that, unlike in the past when English dub options received priority, the priority this time has been given to Hindi dubs. This is evident from the fact that BARTENDER Glass of God has been listed to feature a Hindi dub but not an English dub.

Title card for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ 2nd Cour (Image via Silver Link)

That said, fans should note that the release dates mentioned are only for the English-subtitled versions of the anime and not their dubbed episode versions. The episode release dates for the dubbed versions will be disclosed later by the streaming platform. However, fans can expect them to be released sooner rather than later.

Besides the nine new and returning anime, Crunchyroll is also set to see TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 continue airing from its premiere back in the Winter 2024 anime season. The anime is being animated by J.C.STAFF and will release its new episodes on Mondays.

Related Links

Why Vinland Saga season 2 deserved the Anime of the Year 2024

Kaijuu No. 8 anime release date, time, and theme songs announced in 2nd PV