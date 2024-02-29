Kaijuu No. 8 anime release date, time, and theme songs announced in 2nd PV

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the official website of Kaijuu No. 8 anime streamed the second promotional video for the upcoming anime. The anime is set to premiere on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In addition, the anime also revealed the opening and ending theme details.

Kaijuu No. 8, written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, follows the story of Kafka Hibino, a man who vowed to become a member of the Defense Force that fights kaijuu alongside his childhood friend Mina Ashiro. Unfortunately, Kafka happens to ingest a small kaijuu, giving him the power to turn into one.

Kaijuu No. 8 anime reveals April 2024 release date and theme song detail

The new promotional video gave fans a glimpse of the story as a small kaijuu enters Kafka Hibino through his mouth. With that, Kafka gains the ability to transform into a kaijuu. Evidently, Reno Ichikawa happens to witness Kafka's transformation.

Reno Ichikawa as seen in the anime's PV (Image via Production I.G)

The promotional video then introduces fans to the other characters in the series and the anime's setting. It showed fans a glimpse of Kafka's time at the Defense Force.

Lastly, the anime also gave fans a peek at Kafka using the kaijuu's powers and some other combat scenes involving the other members of the Defense Force.

In addition, the Kaijuu No. 8 promotional video also revealed the opening and ending theme song details for the anime.

The anime's opening theme song will be called "Abyss." It will be performed by popular British singer Yungblud. Meanwhile, the ending theme song for the anime will be called "Nobody." It will be performed by the American pop-rock group OneRepublic.

Sayaka Senbongi is set to voice Konomi Okonogi (Image via Production I.G)

The anime also announced a new cast member for the series. Sayaka Senbongi is set to voice the Operations Leader of the Third Division of the Defense Force, Konomi Okonogi.

Sayaka Senbongi has previously voiced Marcille Donato in Delicious in Dungeon, Shuna in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Kiruko in Heavenly Delusion.

Kaijuu No. 8 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo in Japan on April 13. At the same time, the anime will stream on Crunchyroll, alongside its English dub version. In addition, the anime will also stream on X (formerly Twitter) worldwide in real-time as it airs in Japan.

Kaiju No. 8 animation quality debacle

Kaiju No. 8 character visuals