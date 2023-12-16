That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 announces release window with new PV and key visual

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 unveiled a promotional video and key visual on December 16, 2023, to announce that the highly anticipated sequel will be released in April 2024. According to the official announcements at the Tensura 10th Live event, the sequel will run for two consecutive cours.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime is based on author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Va's eponymous fantasy Isekai light novel series. The upcoming season is all set to follow Rimuru and his friends' next journey, as they will have to prepare themselves to face a tough opponent.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will premiere in April 2024

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the staff for Tensura anime held a special stage named Tensura 10th Live to commemorate the anime's 10th Anniversary. At that event, it was announced via a trailer and key visual that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 would premiere in April 2024 and run for two consecutive cours.

Following that, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the anime shared the promotional video and the illustration with fans. Notably, the sequel will be broadcast on Nippon TV Stations and BS11 in Japan. While it's not confirmed, Crunchyroll and Muse Asia may stream the episodes worldwide.

Rimuru, as seen in the trailer (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Notably, the 42-second teaser trailer features Rimuru Tempest, Hinata Sakaguchi, Benimaru, Souei, and other additional characters who will play a big role in the sequel. The short clip fascinatingly sets up Rimuru vs. Hinata, which will be the key aspect of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3.

Besides the trailer, the anime's staff also unveiled a key visual that depicts Rimuru's team on one side and Hinata's team on the other. The illustration evokes the theme of battle, as Rimuru Tempest will look to stop the leader of the Western Saint Church's Ten Great Saints.

The key visual for the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Additionally, it was revealed that Nippon TV would air a special program on January 30, 2024, to showcase the anime's 10 years of progress. According to the staff, this program will make fans can't wait for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3's release in April 2024.

Information regarding Season 3's opening theme has also been disclosed. STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION returns to compose the anime's opening theme song. More details regarding the anime's theme songs will be revealed at a later date.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Atsushi Nakayama is directing That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 at 8Bit Studios, with Toshizo Nemoto as the series composer. Ryoma Ebata is in charge of the character design, while Hitoshi Fujima is composing the music.

The anime will also see the previous cast members reprising their roles. For example, Miho Okasaki voices Rimuru, while Megumi Toyoguchi returns as the Great Sage. Makoto Furukawa voices Benimaru, while Sayaka Senbongi voices Shuna.

The names of the other cast members for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 are here as follows:

Manami Numakura as Hinata Sakaguchi

Asuna Tomari as Gobta

Takahiro Sakurai as Diablo

Takuya Eguchi as Souei

Mao Ichimichi as Sion

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Yen Press publishes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel in English, and it describes the plot thus:

"Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mudane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a Slime Monster."

It continues:

"As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits wth the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.