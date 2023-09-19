Bartender: Glass of God anime announces April 2024 debut with new trailer

A new official trailer for Bartender: Glass of God anime was unveiled today, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, much to the excitement of fans worldwide. This anime adaptation of Araki Joh and Kenji Nagatomo's popular manga series will debut in April 2024.

Bartender: Glass of God anime is being produced by Liber, with Ryōichi Kuraya at the helm as director. The series will follow the nightlife of Ryū Sasakura, a talented bartender known for making the best cocktails anyone has ever tasted and serving just the right drink to customers, all of whom share unusual troubles.

Bartender: Glass of God unveils a new trailer and release date

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, a new trailer and key visual for the Bartender: Glass of God anime were unveiled. In this trailer, Ryū Sasakura can be observed at his bartending job, mixing drinks with precision and concocting cocktails that offer patrons a reprieve from their worldly problems.

The anime adaptation is scheduled to premiere in April 2024 and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, as the streaming platform has obtained the licensing rights for the series.

Expand Tweet

The newly released key visual features the genius bartender and main protagonist, Ryū Sasakura, polishing a glass while waiting for his customers to find their way to Eden Hall.

This anime will bring to the television screen the story of the Japanese manga series Bartender, written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo. The series ran from 2004 to 2011 in Shueisha's seinen magazine, Super Jump. All the individual chapters of the manga have been compiled into twenty-one tankōbon volumes.

Bartender: Glass of God cast

The cast and character designs (Image via Araki Joh and Kenji Nagatomo / Shueisha / Bar Hoppers)

The anime is being produced by studio Liber and directed by Ryoichi Kuraya. The composition of the series is being handled by Mariko Kunisawa, with Yōichi Ueda as the character designer and chief animation director. On top of that, SUNTORY is being cooperative in the production of the series.

The voice cast of Bartender: Glass of God anime includes:

Takuma Terashima as Ryū Sasakura

Yoshino Nanjō as Miwa Kurushima

Haruka Shiraishi as Yukari Higuchi

Eriko Matsui as Kyо̄ko Kawakami

Ryoko Shiraishi as Yuri Kinjо̄

Makoto Furukawa as Kelvin Chen

The plot of the series follows the nightlife of the genius bartender Ryū Sasakura, who is a master at making the right drinks for the right customers. He runs a bar situated in the Ginza district of downtown Tokyo called Eden Hall.

While serving in this bar, Sasakura comes across customers from all walks of life carrying unusual burdens. He offers these troubled customers an empathetic ear and serves them Glass of the Gods, a drink according to the customer's current situation. This causes them to reflect on their problems, which helps them tackle their problems and have another go at life.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.