Dead Mount Death Play part 2 gets release date with a new trailer

A new trailer for Dead Mount Death Play part 2 was just unveiled today, on Friday, September 15, 2023, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide. According to the new trailer, the upcoming installment is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2023.

Dead Mount Death Play part 2 will resume Corpse God's reincarnation story right from where it was left off in the first part. This anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto's Japanese manga series is being produced by Geek Toys, with Yoshihiro Satsuma as the director.

Dead Mount Death Play part 2 unveils a new trailer and release date

A promotional teaser video and key visual of Dead Mount Death Play part 2 was unveiled on Monday, September 11, 2023. This new trailer gives fans a recap of the characters that appeared and events that transpired in part 1, introducing some of the new characters that'll debut in the series in the upcoming installment.

The second part of this exciting new anime series is set to premiere on October 9, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS 11 channels. Further, a new key visual for part 2 was released alongside the trailer, which gives a better look at all the new characters that they'll get to see in this new installment.

The first part of this anime released on April 10, 2023, with Crunchyroll airing every episode right after its release in Japan. This anime adaptation of Shinta Fujimoto and Ryohgo Narita's manga series garnered favorable reviews and became one of the top summer animes to debut this year.

The manga of the series is also currently being serialized in Square Enix's Young Gangan. So far, all the individual chapters of the manga have been collected into eleven tankōbon volumes. The manga is also being published simultaneously by Yen Press in English, alongside its Japanese counterpart.

Dead Mount Death Play part 2 cast

Still from Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 trailer (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play part 2 is being produced by Geek Toys, with Yoshihiro Satsuma replacing Manabu Ono as the director of the series. Ono will be supervising the direction and the script of part 2. The character design for this part is being handled by Hisashi Abe.

Ono, Yukie Sugawara, and Yoriko Tomita are collectively in charge of part 2's script, with Takayuki Yamaguchi in charge of sound direction. HALF H·P STUDIO is being credited for the upcoming part's sound production, with F.M.F composing the music.

Inori Minase, the voice actress for Misaki Sakimiya in the series, is performing the new opening theme song, Scrap Art. Furthermore, Yūma Uchida, who voices Takumi Kuruya in the series, is lending his vocals for the ending theme song, Hope.

Dead Mount Death Play plot synopsis

Polka Shinoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play follows the journey of a peerless necromancer known as Corpse God, who loses in duel against a legendary hero and gets reincarnated in the body of a young boy named Polka Shinoyama, who was murdered in Shinjuku, Japan, in the present day.

Corpse God yearns for a peaceful life in this new world, but his journey is complicated by powerful individuals who want his host, Polka Shinoyama, dead. In his pursuit of a peaceful life, he encounters numerous troublemakers while also forming a few friendships along the way in this bizarre yet intriguing journey.

