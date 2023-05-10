Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, at 12:00 am midnight JST, and is available to watch on Crunchyroll plus the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. The anime has garnered excellent ratings thus far, establishing it as one of the top summer anime series to debut this year.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 saw Lemmings fight Arase and his men, taking Misaki with him. However, Polka used his necromancy skills to fend this mercenary off. After the attack, Lemmings reported back to Takeru Shinoyama, the president of Shinoyama security. Meanwhile, Polka opened a fortune-telling business and met his twin niece and nephew, Kazuki and Shizuki Shinoyama.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 will likely see Polka go back home and look into Takeru Shinoyama

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6, set to premiere on May 16 at 12:00 am JST, will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers have the option to follow the anime series on either of the aforementioned networks to remain up-to-date with new episodes. Furthermore, it's also accessible on Crunchyroll through a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Here are the release times for Dead Mount Death Play episode 6, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 15, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 15, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 15, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 15, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 15, at 8:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Monday, May 15, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, May 16, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, May 16, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 recap

In episode 5 of Dead Mount Death Play, Arase chose to detain Lemmings, but the latter quickly incapacitated the former's subordinates, prompting Arase to strike him with a broken piece of glass. Nonetheless, Lemmings paid little attention to Arase's actions and instead seized Misaki before making an attempt to flee.

This led to Polka using necromancy, conjuring up blades and skeletal hands to prevent Lemmings from taking Misaki. Although Lemmings managed to dodge the attacks due to his incredible speed, he released Misaki in the process. Fortunately, Polka managed to catch Misaki with a giant skeletal hand.

Misaki Sakimiya as seen Dead Mount Death Play (Image via Yen Press)

Misaki then told Lemmings something before stabbing him with a knife laced with her paralyzing saliva giving Polka enough time to come up with a strong spell that took care of the mercenary. Lemmings then reported back to Takeru Shinoyama, the president of Shinoyama security.

Polka, Misaki, and Takumi were then seen brainstorming business ideas for Polka to earn money. This is when they were provided with a business idea by the ghost Polka found in the basement and helped possess Misaki's mechanical pencil. The ghost, Hosorogi, gave them the idea to open a fortune telling business.

Kazuki and Shizuki Shinoyama as seen in Dead Mount Death Play (Image via Yen Press)

The idea was a massive hit and Polka raked in a lot of money on the first day itself. Later that day, Polka, Misaki, Takumi, Hosorogi, and the real Polka were visited by Polka's twin niece and nephew, Kazuki and Shizuki Shinoyama. Polka told them that they both have a future and that he'll protect them, while looking at the spirit of the ghost hovering behind the twins.

Polka promised the spirit that he will go home tomorrow and protect the twins. He was then provided with information about Shinoyama Group by Takumi. The twins were then seen walking back to their car where they were greeted by Takeru. He asked them about Polka and told them to care as well so that they don't fall victim to an accident like their older sister Sukuza.

What to expect from episode 6? (speculative)

Takeru Shinoyama as seen in Dead Mount Death Play (Image via Yen Press)

In episode 6 of Dead Mount Death Play, Polka is expected to return home and investigate the person responsible for the hit on the original Polka Shinoyama. Additionally, he will assess the level of danger faced by the twins and make an effort to keep them safe, fulfilling his promise to Suzuka's spirit in episode 5.

The events of episode 5 suggest that Takeru Shinoyama is responsible for the attacks on Polka and Suzuka's death, which could put Polka's life in danger once again in episode 6. Additionally, Misaki may act as Polka's bodyguard during his stay at the Shinoyama house.

