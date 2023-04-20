Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available to watch on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. The upcoming episode will be released at different times based on time zones across the world.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 featured a flashback showcasing Corpse God's past life. Afterwards, viewers learnt about Misaki Sakimiya's backstory. Polka then revived Misaki, and they were greeted by Clarissa and her group of assassins. The episode also saw Polka saving a group of children from a burning building.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 will likely see Clarissa helping Polka adjust to life in the new world

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. It will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Fans can choose any of the two aforementioned networks to stay up to date on all the new episodes of the anime. That apart, the anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll for a premium subscription and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Listed below are the release details for Dead Mount Death Play episode 3, based on various time zones across the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, April 24, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, April 24, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, April 24, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, April 24, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, April 24, at 8:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Monday, April 24, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, at 12 am

What to expect from episode 3? (speculative)

Corpse God in the body of Polka Shinoyama (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 will most likely see Polka settling into his new life with the help of Misaki and Takumi. In episode 2, Clarissa promised Polka that she would help him adjust to his new life, so that is probably going to be the main focus of the upcoming episode.

Corpse God has been reincarnated in Polka Shinoyama's body, thus he'll need to get accustomed to the norms and rituals of the new world. A major plotline for the upcoming episode might feature Misaki and Takumi teaching Polka about the new world.

Additionally, the episode might also reveal the person responsible for putting out a hit on Polka.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 recap

In Dead Mount Death Play episode 2, a flashback of Corpse God's life was shown, shedding light on how his own parents sold him to court sorcerers. From there, he fought as a necromancer until the empire eventually crumbled. After the downfall, he retreated into seclusion with the sole desire to live a peaceful life.

However, the humans of his world did not leave him alone and even went so far as to burn the innocent children he had helped. This heinous act sparked a fire within Corpse God, leading him to seek revenge on those who had wronged him. He then waited centuries in his lair before he was slayed by Calamity Crusher.

Misaki Sakimiya as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 (Image via Geek Toys)

Following his flashback, the backstory of Misaki Sakimiya was revealed, and viewers saw her parents being murdered by an assassin. The assassin in question was later hunted down and killed by her, as she ended up becoming a killer herself.

She only killed killers but then wanted to try her hand at killing someone innocent, with Polka Shinoyama being her last job. After killing the boy, she thought that the next big adventure would be killing herself, leading to her jumping off the roof, only to be interrupted by Takumi, who said her job wasn't finished yet.

Clarissa and her assassins as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 (Image via Geek Toys)

This is where the flashback came to a close, as Misaki woke up, being welcomed by her intermediary Clarissa and a group of assassins. She and Polka then informed Misaki that she's still 100% dead. T

he story was then rewinded 40 minutes prior to her revival, where Clarissa was seen confronting Polka regarding the murder of her friend. While conversing, Polka requested that they wait while he healed Misaki.

In the meantime, Clarissa received information from her informant Takumi Kuruya that the Shakuzawa building was on fire. When questioned, she informed Polka that there was an unregistered nursery in that building, caring for yakuza orphans and children whose mothers worked in the nightlife biz. This prompted Polka to use his necromancer abilities to save the children from the fire, being assisted and monitored by Takumi.

The episode then shifted back to the present once more, where Polka was seen asking Clarissa what it would take to find peace in this new world. She responded by saying money, before deciding to help him adjust and assigning Misaki and Takumi to the task.

