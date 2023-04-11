Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available to watch on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Episode 1 sees the hero, Calamity Crusher, fight against the antagonist known as Corpse God. After a rigorous fight, the hero is able to kill Corpse God who is then reincarnated in another world in the body of a guy named Polka Shinoyama. Upon his revival, he gets hunted by an assassin named Misaki Sakimiya.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 will most likely focus on Shinoyama's life in the new world

Release date and time, where to watch

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. It will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Fans can choose any of the two aforementioned networks to stay up to date on all the new episodes of the anime. The anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll for a premium subscription and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Listed below are the release details for Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 based on various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, April 17, at 8.00 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, April 17, at 10.00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, April 17, at 11.00 am

Central European Time: Monday, April 17, at 4.00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, April 17, at 8.30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Monday, April 17, at 11.00 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, April 18, at 12.00 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, April 18, at 12.00 am

What to expect from episode 2? (speculative)

Polka Shinoyama as seen in Dead Mount Death Play anime (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 2 will most likely see Corpse God trying to adapt to life in Japan while being more in tune with the body of Polka Shinoyama. There will, however, most likely be even more trouble along the way as assassins try to exterminate Shinoyama.

We might also get to see Corpse God accessing the memories of Shinoyama to figure out why he was being hunted by an assassin. More information might also be revealed about the group that was trying to kill Shinoyama in episode 1 and the person who put out the hit on him.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 1 recap

Brandon @AH_Brandon A corpse god gets reversed isekai'd into a modern world and takes over the body of a boy who was just murdered with a shit ton of magic to use to probably bring chaos...Dead Mount Death Play was AWESOME! A corpse god gets reversed isekai'd into a modern world and takes over the body of a boy who was just murdered with a shit ton of magic to use to probably bring chaos...Dead Mount Death Play was AWESOME! https://t.co/0sDoAfLFCC

The first episode of Dead Mount Death Play began with a peerless necromancer known as the Corspe God dismembering soldiers with his magical abilities. With soldiers unable to subjugate him, a legendary hero known as the Calamity Crusher was sent in to fight him. After a hard-fought battle, the hero managed to kill Corpse God.

However, just before the hero's sword pierced him, the necromancer cast a spell which reincarnated him into the body of one Polka Shinoyama. Upon waking up, Corpse God realized he was in the body of a boy with a split throat as he found it difficult to speak. This is when a drone is seen monitoring Shinoyama, with a guy on the other end being amazed that the boy was still alive.

Corpse God as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 1 (Image via Geek Toys)

Corpse God, dazed by the new world he was in, walked around the city in awe of the architecture and technology. He was then apprehended by two cops due to his blood-stained shirt and his split throat. Before they could interrogate him, however, a girl named Misaki Sakimiya came to his rescue and ran away with him.

Running into a desolate alley, the girl then revealed that she was an assassin who was tasked with killing Shinoyama. Following this, she questioned him on how he was alive after she jammed a crowbar through his throat earlier. Corpse God then accessed past memories of his body and found out that this girl was the one responsible for the death of Shinoyama.

Misaki Sakimiya as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 1 (Image via Geek Toys)

Thus, he ran for his life being chased by Misaki with the intention to kill her target once more. Being backed into a corner, Corpse God ran into a building that used to be a famous Yakuza execution ground. With his Evil Eye, he saw ghosts being present in a particular room of the building. This helped him activate his magical abilities, which he used to kill Misaki by piercing her with a gigantic skeletal hand.

The episode ended with Calamity Crusher talking about his job still not being fully done. He felt there was activation of a spell at the last moment, which was akin to teleportation magic. However, his worries were put to rest with the body of Corpse God in front of him and the church saying that there was no trace of his soul being in this realm.

