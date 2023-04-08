The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 am JST. The anime is available to fans worldwide on the streaming platform Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime is being made by Liden Films, with Rion Kujo as the director.

The first episode of the anime saw legendary hero Sion Blandan die in the trap set by Touka Scott to keep his village safe from the demons. Anri Haysworth, a necromancer, witnessed the death and decided to place the farmer's soul in Sion's deceased body.

Touka, faced with the dilemma of losing consciousness, is forced to play the role of savior, setting out on an adventure with Anri and his childhood friend Yuna Eunice. On their travels, Touka leeched off the goodwill of people while failing to prove his mettle as the legendary hero.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 is likely to focus on Touka's fight with Kyle Osment

Release date and time, streaming platform

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2, will be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 am JST. The episode will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll, airing locally on Japanese broadcasting networks such as BS 11 and Tokyo MX.

All the episodes of The Legendary Hero Is Dead! will be aired on Crunchyroll right after it begins airing in Japan. Crunchyroll is currently the best platform for fans to watch the series on as it broadcasts new episodes right after they begin airing in Japan.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 release details with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 9 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 11 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 12 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 7 pm

India Standard Time: Wednesday, April 12, at 9:30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Thursday, April 13, at 1 am

Eastern Indonesian Time: Thursday, April 13, at 1 am

What to expect from episode 2?

Touka and Kyle as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 may begin with a fight between Touka Scott and Kyle Osment. In the previous episode, viewers saw Kyle drawing his sword to threaten Touka, saying that he would slay him so that Anri finally accepts him as the legendary hero. The conflict could devolve into a full-scale fight in the upcoming episode.

So far, Touka has been unimpressive in the role of the legendary hero. Thus, this could be the perfect opportunity for him to unleash his powers. Faced with death, Touka might finally be able to strengthen his spirit and achieve a higher level of mana, giving him the power to wield Sion's Sacred Sword and best Kyle. The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 could also see the party going on a quest to slay devils, one that was mentioned by Yuna.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 1 recap

The first episode of The Legendary Hero Is Dead! began with the Hell's Gate portal reopening once again. The scene then shifted to a village where Touka Scott was seen harvesting radishes. While trying to put stockings on one of the radishes, the perverted farmer was caught by his childhood friend Yuna Eunice. At this moment, the village came under attack from one of the devils.

The Legendary Hero, Sion Blandan, came to their rescue and slayed the devil. However, after being distracted by Touka's barbecue, he fell into the trap that was set by Touka to lure in the devils. This led to his death, with his body being buried by villagers in fear of being persecuted.

The next morning, Touka woke up to see himself in the body of Sion. It was then revealed that a necromancer named Anri Haysworth was responsible for placing his soul in the body of Sion. Reluctantly, he agreed to Anri's command to save the world as the Legendary Hero. This began his journey with Anri and Yuna tagging along with him.

Touka as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

Their journey's first stop was the city of Bellun, where Touka took advantage of people's goodwill, getting cheap and free things from them using his status as Legendary Hero. He then found himself fighting with a lady's bodyguard. In the fight, his Sacred Sword went flaccid, which led to his defeat and subsequent capture for being the Legendary Hero imposter.

The Legendary Hero's companion, Kyle Osment, had to step in to save Touka by telling him to visualize a giant blade. He was able to manifest the blade, but it kept drooping. Yuna then jumped to his rescue, saying that Touka proved himself by slaying more devils on a quest than anyone.

After getting away from the mob, Anri told Touka that due to him having a low mana level, his sword kept drooping. Kyle then offered to play the role of the Legendary Hero, a request that was denied by Anri because he was never able to best Sion. The episode ended with Kyle threatening to slay Touka so that Anri would accept him as the next Legendary Hero.

