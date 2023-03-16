Dead Mount Death Play: Release window, cast, plot, theme songs, and more

Dead Mount Death Play, a Japanese manga series written by Ryohgo Narita and drawn by Shinta Fujimoto, will debut its anime adaptation in April 2023.

As part of the news that the manga series would be turned into an anime, the studio released a promotional video and image for Dead Mount Death Play on November 15, 2022. The anime will be part of the spring anime season, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

Everything you need to know about Dead Mount Death Play

Release date, where to watch

Dead Mount Death Play has been in the works for quite some time, with the initial announcement for the anime adaptation made in November 2022. As mentioned before, the anime will premiere in April 2023.

The anime is directed by Manabu Ono, with Manabu serving as a scriptwriter alongside Yukie Sugawara and Yoriko Tomita. Sugawara is well-known for his work in anime, such as Sword Art Online, Overlord, No Gun Life, and more. On the other hand, Tomita is well-known for his work in Fire Force, Cardfight Vanguard: Asia Circuit Hen, and others.

During Anime NYC in 2022, Crunchyroll announced that they had obtained the license for the series. Hence, viewers will be able to watch the series on the streaming platform when it airs in April.

Final cast

In the Dead Mount Death Play anime, Yuki Sakakihara will play Polka Shinoyama. Sakakihara is best known for playing Robota in Lycoris Recoil and Kijinosuke Noguchi in the Orient.

Misaki Sakimiya will be voiced by Inori Minase, a voice actress well-known for her roles as Kae Yukiwari in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shoko Makinohara in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and many others.

Yuma Uchida will play Takumi Kuruya. Yuma is best known for his roles as Reo Mikage in Bluelock and Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Future Generations. Other voice actors include:

Takuya Eguchi (Soei in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Loid in Spy x Family) as Tsubaki Iwanome

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia) as Gozaburo Arase

Atsumi Tanezaki (Nikki Hanada in Dr. Stone: Stone Wars) as Lisa Kuraki

Misato Fukuen (Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia) as Koyu Azuma

Other voice actors for the upcoming anime include Kazuhiro Yamaji (known for One Punch Man's Silver Fang) as Rozan Shinoyama and Yo Taichi (Akane Sawatari in Chainsaw Man) as Saya Shinoyama.

The theme song of Dead Mount Death Play

While the above is the character lineup, the theme music for Dead Mount Death Play has also been confirmed. The opening theme song is Nero by Sou, and the ending theme song is Lolite by Inori Minase.

Sou has previously performed the opening theme for various anime, including ID: Invaded and The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World. Meanwhile, Inori Minase has performed the theme songs for many series, including How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom and Eminence in Shadow.

Plot of Dead Mount Death Play anime

In October 2017, Square Enix first published the Dead Mount Death Play manga in a serialized format in their Young Gangan magazine. As of April 2022, the series' chapters have been assembled into 10 volumes.

Dead Mount Death Play follows the story of a peerless necromancer known as the Corpse God who loses a duel with the Calamity Crusher and is reincarnated not into the body of a deceased relative as was planned but rather into that of a teenager who was just murdered in Shinjuku, Japan, in the present day. All the corpse god wants is a quiet life, but serenity is difficult to find as long as there are people who want his host dead.

However, it's much more challenging when the residents of Shinjuku, including the police, troublemakers, and other oddballs, take an interest in the Corpse God himself. Yet, the Corpse God is too old and calm to be scared off so quickly, and he is ready to face new enemies in defense of his new companions and the serenity they offer.

It would be worth seeing how the anime will do when it premieres. Until then, fans can read the manga or catch anime like Demon Slayer movie, One Piece, Vinland Saga, etc.

