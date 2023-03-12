Is the New Demon Slayer movie a recap? Swordsmith village arc confuses everyone

On March 3, the long-awaited new Demon Slayer movie was released in North America, and fans had mixed reactions to it. Many are arguing that the film was a scam and a recap because it included two episodes from the Entertainment District arc and only one from the Swordsmith Village arc.

However, that is not the case, as the new Demon Slayer movie is not a scam nor a recap. Rather, by showcasing the previous episodes and introducing a new one, it provides a link between what has happened and what is to come.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie introduces the series' next arc, in which the protagonist Tanjiro is on a mission to repair his sword. While this is a new film, those who have seen the trailer may have noticed familiar faces and plot points from previous seasons.

Fans around the world are confused: Is the the new Demon Slayer movie a recap?

Demon Slayer boasts a loyal fanbase around the world. However, following the recent global release of the new 110-minute Demon Slayer movie, many fans are enraged, claiming that the movie is a recap of the Entertainment District arc and that they have been scammed into paying to watch it again.

The claim is partly true as the movie does contain a recap of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc. However, it also includes a brand-new episode from the following season's Swordsmith Village, and fans can watch the movie to better understand the link between the Entertainment District arc and the Swordsmith Village arc.

OctoBam Traveler II @BamBam_V3 Anybody who was looking forward to that new demon slayer movie..don’t go watch that shit. Folk spent an hour recapping the last two episodes of the Entertainment District arc Anybody who was looking forward to that new demon slayer movie..don’t go watch that shit. Folk spent an hour recapping the last two episodes of the Entertainment District arc 😭😭 https://t.co/nTR82iBjL9

It also needs to be noted here that in the movie's 30-second promotional video, it was made very clear that the film would consist of three episodes in total from both seasons. Hence, the production team had clearly revealed what to expect from the film and did not use any misdirection in promoting the same.

Nonetheless, some reviewers are calling the movie a scam even though this information was widely available to fans. However, it's possible that some fans didn't have the time to fully research the film. While many anime fans are aware that these films frequently include recaps, not everyone might have this knowledge.

Immobile Suit ConRyan @ConRyan107 People are acting like the Demon Slayer premiere was a scam. No where jn the promotion did they call it a movie. On Rotten Tomatoes and at the movie theaters themselves, the description will tell you that it is the last 2 ep of season 2 and the 1 hour long premiere of season 3. People are acting like the Demon Slayer premiere was a scam. No where jn the promotion did they call it a movie. On Rotten Tomatoes and at the movie theaters themselves, the description will tell you that it is the last 2 ep of season 2 and the 1 hour long premiere of season 3. https://t.co/yPN1T75RpC

The majority of the complaints may have come from movie fans who were unaware that it would feature the most recent episodes of the Entertainment District arc. In any case, the new Demon Slayer movie is a worldwide and domestic success and certainly not a scam.

In summation

In the new Demon Slayer movie, fans can get a sneak peek of the Swordsmith Village arc with its extended first episode, which features the upper-rank demons, Love Hashira, Mist Hashira, and Nichirin swordsmiths.

The movie also brought to the big screen the thrill of the legendary battle against the upper-rank siblings Daki and Gyutaro from the Entertainment District arc. While the battle is undoubtedly the same as in the previous season, the movie is much more dramatic thanks to the enhanced audio and 4K visuals. After the most intense part of the battle, the opening scenes of season 3 begin with a lighter comedic tone.

One can watch the movie in their nearest theater before the new season, Swordsmith Village arc, comes out this April.

