Which Manga chapters does Demon Slayer Swordsmith village arc cover? Explained

With Demon Slayer season 3 set to premiere in April 2023, fans of the franchise are hyped up for it. The upcoming season will adapt the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. However, there is still confusion about which manga chapters the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc covers.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Kimetsu no Yaiba follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer to find a cure for his only surviving family member - sister Nezuko, who became a demon herself after Demon King Kibutsuji Muzan attacked the entire Kamado family.

Demon Slayer: How many chapters does the Swordsmith Village arc cover

• Episode-1 will be 60 minutes long, and episode-1 will cover chapters 98-100



• Swordsmith Village Arc will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga! DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3:• Episode-1 will be 60 minutes long, and episode-1 will cover chapters 98-100• Swordsmith Village Arc will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3: • Episode-1 will be 60 minutes long, and episode-1 will cover chapters 98-100• Swordsmith Village Arc will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nU0djgQhme

The Swordsmith Village arc covers 30 chapters from the Demon Slayer manga, spanning from chapter 98 to chapter 127. The first three chapters, i.e., chapters 98-100, are set to be adapted as part of the season premiere, a one-hour special episode.

The same has also been featured as part of the Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- movie, which contains the final two episodes of the Entertainment District arc and the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Mitsuri Kanorji as seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

Considering how Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District arc was 11 episodes long, fans can expect the third season to also be that long, given how the arc has 28 chapters as opposed to Swordsmith Village arc's 30 chapters.

This is set to be the ninth arc in the manga, after which there will be three more arcs. Thus, fans can expect at most three more installations in the series, though their format cannot be confirmed for now.

If the anime's third season decides to adapt the Hashira Training arc as well, fans can expect the season to be three more episodes long, although it has not been confirmed as part of the plans.

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

The Swordsmith Village Arc will see Kamado Tanjiro travel to the Swordsmith Village with his sister Nezuko as he hopes to get his sword fixed. Given how he has repeatedly gotten his sword destroyed, Hotaru Haganezuka, the swordsmith who created it, refused to repair it.

Thus, Tanjiro had to travel to the village and explain how the sword was so badly damaged to get it repaired. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, two formidable enemies close in as Upper Moon Four Hantengu and Upper Moon Five Gyokko infiltrate the Swordsmith Village, hoping to stop the production of Nichirin Swords, the only weapon capable of killing them.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

The good thing is, Tanjrio and Nezuko have two Hashiras on the premises - The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. While Muichiro Tokito faces the two demons, Mitsuri Kanroji fights off their minions.

However, given that there are two demons to fight, Muichiro Tokito gets some help from Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya.

