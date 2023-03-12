How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom season 3 expected release date

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom has been quite popular among anime fans around the world. The light novel written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki and the anime adaptation played a significant role in attaining a global fanbase.

Fans have been anticipating the announcement of the third season of How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom ever since the last one waved goodbye. However, the production house has not confirmed anything yet. As such, the anime is expected to be released anywhere around the summer of 2024 or by the fall of the same year.

Season 3 of How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom is expected to be released by the end of 2024

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom has been airing since July 2021, which marked its first season. This was followed by another successful season that started airing in January 2022 and concluded the part by April 3 of the same year.

The light novel has a total of 17 prominent volumes, and the last one came out on April 2022. The novel is still ongoing and is expected to publish some more volumes before it reaches the final arc. The first two seasons adapted the content from the first four volumes, indicating that there are plenty of more volumes left to animate, 13 to be precise.

Given the popularity of How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom, fans are now expecting the fantasy series to return with another season. As it happens, J.C. Staff took note of the fact and suggested that they will surely be planning to launch another sequel to the series in the hope of it being as lucrative as the last two.

Hopefully, fans will be receiving an announcement on the release of the third season in a few months. Given that the expected release date is predicted to be next year and there is a lot to edit, the time that the studio will be needing to produce quality content is justified.

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom sees Kazuya being the new king of the Elfrieden Kingdom

Kazuya Souma is a young man who finds himself transported to another world, where he is approached by Albert Elfrieden, the king of the Elfrieden Kingdom. The latter informs Kazuya that he is abdicating the throne and that he is to take his place as the new king.

Additionally, Kazuya is betrothed to Liscia, Albert's daughter. The protagonist decides to focus on rebuilding the country's failing economy and gather a team of talented citizens to help with the reforms. Together, they work to turn the kingdom around and bring prosperity to its people.

