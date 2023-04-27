Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available to watch on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. The show has garnered excellent ratings thus far, establishing it as one of the top summer anime series to debut this year.

In episode 3 of Dead Mount Death Play, Polka settled into the torture building with the help of Misaki and Takumi. They then agreed to take on a group of hitmen, but were betrayed upon arrival, resulting in Misaki getting shot twice.

However, being a zombie allowed her to survive the attack, with Polka using his magic to defeat the remaining enemies. A mysterious entity, Lemmings, made an appearance in episode 3 as well, along with Iwanome and Arase.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 will likely see Iwanome and Arase investigate and Lemmings make his move

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. It will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers have the option to follow the anime series on either of the aforementioned networks to remain up-to-date with new episodes. Furthermore, it's also accessible on Crunchyroll through a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Here are the release times for Dead Mount Death Play episode 4, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 1, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 1, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 1, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 1, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 1, at 8:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Monday, May 1, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, May 2, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, May 2, at 12 am

What to expect from episode 4? (speculative)

Lemmings as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 (Image via Geek Toys)

In Dead Mount Death Play episode 4, it is anticipated that Iwanome and Arase will investigate to find the person responsible for squashing the hitmen from episode 3. Additionally, the previous episode provided a glimpse of the mysterious character Lemmings, the Grim Reaper, indicating a possible plotline centered around him.

Moreover, episode 4 might showcase Polka accepting more assassination tasks to earn money and settle into his new life with Misaki and Takumi. Clarissa may also play a significant role in assisting Polka in securing jobs in the criminal underworld through her network of connections. Another intriguing aspect that episode 4 may delve into is the mystery surrounding the individual who placed a hit on Polka.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 recap

Primus➅ 🥷🏾 @cr1sco_ Tomorrow’s Dead Mount Death Play ep will probably be the best one so far, I can’t wait Tomorrow’s Dead Mount Death Play ep will probably be the best one so far, I can’t wait 🔥 https://t.co/HtPLqQQUJd

In episode 3 of Dead Mount Death Play, Polka moved into the torture building with the help of Takumi and a pair of skeletons. Later, they talked about Polka's family, which quickly led to a discussion about the other world from which he originated. Polka disclosed to Takumi Takumi that he was regarded as an abomination in his world, and people tried to destroy him.

Polka also revealed that he was a colossal skeleton monster in his world and was referred to as the "Corpse God". He then explained to Takumi that he could finally achieve peace by talking down the person who had ordered the hit on him. When Takumi asked why Polka didn't ask Clarissa about the client, he replied that he did, but Clarissa allowed him to use the floor in exchange for keeping the secret.

Polka also mentioned that Clarissa had agreed not to accept any further contracts on his demise. Hearing this, Takumi informed him that there are other intermediary assassins other than Clarissa as well. However, according to him, there aren't that many people who can kill Polka except maybe Lemmings. They then talked about Misaki, where Polka revealed that his body's owner, the actual Polka Shinoyama, had told him to forgive her and that his soul was now in Takumi's drone.

Spirits of children as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 (Image via Geek Toys)

The three of them then talked about jobs Polka could be good at when a guy came to Misaki asking her to help him handle another gang's hitmen. Polka accepted the job and the two of them went to the house the hitmen were in. However, they were ambushed and despite the trap, Misaki managed to handle multiple enemies pretty easily before getting shot twice.

Thinking she's dead, the attackers turned their attention to Polka, who revealed to them that Misaki had become a zombie and was now immune to bullets. Following that, Polka used a pair of giant skeleton hands to crush the enemies into a ball of dirt, avenging the dead spirits of children.

Clarissa as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 3 (Image via Geek Toys)

We then saw Clarissa and her two underlings relaxing, after which the remaining gang members were taken out by a mysterious entity. Clarissa then spoke on the phone to the person who put out the hit on Polka, telling them that things were on a halt which essentially meant that they had backed out of the assassination.

The episode then introduces Tsubaki Iwanome and Kōzaburō Arase, both working as detectives who investigate cases that border on the occult. Episode 3 also saw Polka reveal that Misaki's saliva was paralyzing and that she was now stronger but less sensitive than before.

The episode ended with Lemmings appearing right where Polka squashed those gang members and cracked the ball of dirt open. This led to the police finding out the bodies and calling Tsubaki Iwanome and Kōzaburō Arase to investigate due to the case being of occult in nature.

Poll : 0 votes