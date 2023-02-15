Where to watch Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill premiered on Sunday, January 8, 2023, much to the excitement of fans everywhere. The anime is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Ren Eguchi. The producer of the anime is MAPPA with Kiyoshi Matsuda being the lead director.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill will focus on protagonist Tsuyoshi Mukōda's journey through a parallel fantasy world where he gets summoned by the Kingdom of Reijseger in order to help them fight against demonfolk.

However, he only has the power of "Online Supermarket," making him useless in a fight. Thus, he is allowed to leave and pursue a simple life in the new world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill anime.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill streaming details

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill episode 1 was released on January 8, 2023, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime has released 5 episodes so far, with the sixth episode scheduled to be released on February 14, 2023.

The anime will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Muse Communications has licensed the series in South East Asia. They will stream the anime on their primary and regional YouTube channels.

In Japan, the anime will be broadcasted on local networks like TV Tokyo, etc. The anime will also be available to watch on Bilibili and other regional streaming services.

What to expect from Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill?

Mukouda, Sui and Fel (Image via MAPPA)

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill features protagonist Tsuyoshi Mukoda, an average salaryman, who gets summoned to a parallel fantasy world full of swordplay and sorcery. He is one of four people that have been summoned by the Kingdom of Reijseger to help them fight demonfolk.

However, Mukoda's summoning was a mistake on the kingdom's part. He only has the power of "Online Supermarket," which is of no use in fighting.

Mukoda becomes suspicious of the kingdom's intentions and manages to convince the nobles that his power is of no use to them. Thus, he is allowed to leave and explore the new world all on his own.

The power of "Online Supermarket" allows Makoda to buy modern goods from Japan while being in the fantasy world. This proves to be a double-edged sword when he meets a legendary beast known as "Fenrir" who demands Mukoda feed him a meal. Fenrir becomes a repeat customer who takes a liking to Mukoda's food, forcing him to accept a familiar contract.

In Mukoda's journey forward, he meets multiple otherworldly creatures such as Sui, Ninrir, the Goddess of the Wind, etc, who grants him familiar contracts in order to become a repeat customer of his delicious food.

Poll : 0 votes