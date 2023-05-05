Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. The show has garnered excellent ratings thus far, establishing it as one of the top summer anime series to debut this year.

Episode 4 of Dead Mount Death Play sees Polka and Misaki encountering Comps-3 detective Kōzaburō Arase. He became suspicious of Polka's hidden potential and also revealed some important information about Takumi's past. Miskai helped them run away following which they came to the bar Clarissa worked in.

Here, Polka and Misaki were met by Detective Iwanome and later joined by Arase. However, before detectives interrogated them supernatural mercenary Lemmings appearing in the bar, much to evryone horror and surprise.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 will likely see Polka fight with Lemmings

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. As mentioned earlier, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. It will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers have the option to follow the anime series on either of the aforementioned networks to remain up-to-date with new episodes. Furthermore, it's also accessible on Crunchyroll through a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Here are the release times for Dead Mount Death Play episode 5, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 8, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 8, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 8, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 8, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 8, at 8:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Monday, May 8, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, May 9, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, May 9, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 recap

Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 began with Iwanome talking to his Comps-3 group members about the troublemakers they took down over the years and also about the three troublemakers still at large: Grim Reaper, Fire Breathing Bug, and Lemmings. To this list, he added the appearance of skeletons and the human knot that was recently found.

The episode then shifted its focus to Corpse God, transferring the original soul of Polka Shinoyama into a shark stuffed animal. After that, he went with Misaki to a jewelry shop to buy stones that are rich in mana. However, seeing the price of the stones they left feeling dejected.

On their way back, the two of them crossed paths with detective Arase who caught Takumi's drone that was hovering above Polka and Misaki. While Polka asked the drone back, it was ordered by Arase to cut ties with Takumi. This angered Polka and he activated his Evil Eye, which made Arase retreated back in a flash.

Arase talking to Takumi in Dead Mount Death Play episode 4 (Image via Yen Press)

Takumi then gave the backstory of how he crossed paths with Arase when he used to run intel for a gang revealing how Arase took down eight of the gang's toughest fighters in no time. Takumi tried to persuade Arase to let his friends go, which led to the detective taunting him for being brave now that there was a distance between them and revealed how Takumi sold out his friends in the past.

With the situation growing tense, Misaki quickly moved to Arase's blind spot that made the detective react instictively, giving Misaki the opportunity to kick him and claim it as self defense. The duo then ran away from the scene but end up going to the bar where Clarissa worked which also happened to be where Iwanome was at.

This led to the detective urging the two of them to answer a few questions, with his partner Arase also arriving at the bar shortly. However, the light went off before the questioning could even begin and Lemmings made his appearance, dropping from the club's chandelier onto one of the bar tables.

What to expect from episode 5? (speculative)

Lemmings (Image via Yen Press)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 5 will likely see mercenary Lemmings fight Polka, with detectives Iwanome and Arase of Comps-3 also joining in the fight. In episode 4, Lemmings appeared in the Shinjuku Police Station and then at the bar Clarissa worked in, where Iwanome and Arae were about to inquire Polka and Misaki.

Lemmings and his appearance in front of the detectives and Polka points to the fact that he is ready for a fight and will finally show his abilities and display some of the raw power that people have associated with his name. Misaki being somewhat of a zombie might also join in the fight and user her unique assassination skills.

