Dead Mount Death Play part 2 confirms release window with new key visual

The Dead Mount Death Play anime first came out in April 2023, and now it has been confirmed that the second cour will arrive soon with new visuals. The adventures of the Corpse God in the human world are set to continue in October of this year.

The manga was written by Ryohto Nariga and drawn by Shinta Fujimoto, being published by Square Enix, the famous video game company that has also released several high-profile manga series such as Fullmetal Alchemist. The anime is done by the studio known as Geek Toys and it has been streamed through Crunchyroll for the rest of the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dead Mount Death Play series.

More details about the second cour of the Dead Mount Death Play anime

As mentioned earlier, the second cour of Dead Mount Death Play is going to come out in October of this year. The first cour established the plot, the character of the Corpse God as Polka, and many of the different elements that make the story work. Therefore, the second part of the season promises to be quite interesting, as it will focus on the adventures of Polka.

Now that the first part has established many of the different elements of the story, such as the power system, the many different realities that are out there, and Polka's new desire to live a peaceful live, the second part is going to dwell deeper into the character's psyche and the world around him.

The series also has a lot of different mysteries going on, which are going to be explained even further in the second cour of the anime.

The appeal of the series

Dead Mount Death Play has surprised a lot of people with the anime adaptation (Image via Geek Toys).

This series tells the story of a necromancer known as the Corpse God, who is in another reality and is close to dying against a hero known as Sir Shagrua Edith Lugrid. During his last moments, the Corpse God does a spell to reincarnate in another reality, which turns out to be modern-day Japan in the body of a 16-year-old, named Polka Shinoyama.

It turns out that Polka recently got his throat cut by a mysterious assassin, but the Corpse God makes do with what he has. He decides that he can have the quiet, peaceful life that he always wanted in this world, so he starts making moves in Shinjuku, the town he is in.

One of the biggest encounters he has is with Misaki, the girl that turns out to be the assassin who killed Polka. The Corpse God turns her into a zombie and the latter ends up feeling a sort of attraction towards the young man, making things a lot more complicated for the necromancer.

