Dead Mount Death Play manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play manga is a series that perhaps doesn’t get the credit it deserves worldwide, which is a shame because it is a story that is quite enjoyable and has a lot of interesting elements. Written by Ryohgo Narita and drawn by Shinta Fujimoto, the series has been going strong since 2017 and in April of 2023 received an anime adaptation that is still active, as of this writing.

So, what is the appeal of the Dead Mount Death Play manga? Here we take a look a closer look at the manga and where you can read it online.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dead Mount Death Play manga series.

All you need to know about The Dead Mount Death Play manga

Where to read

Dead Mount Death Play is a Japanese manga series written by Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shinta Fujimoto, which began serialization in October 2017 through Square Enix’s Young Ganan magazine, which is focused on manga publication. As of this writing, the series is still going on and recently received an anime adaptation that just began in April 2023.

Both physical and digital copies of the manga can be found on Amazon. However, Square Enix also have their Manga Up! application, which allows people to read the vast majority of their manga series, which includes the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist, Soul Eater, Dead Mount Death Play, and many more.

Series synopsis

In a fantasy world very different from the real one, a man known as Sir Shagrua Edith Lugrid, a great hero of this land, is very close to defeating a necromancer that goes by the name of the Corpse God, who decides to do a last-minute spell and escape to a whole new reality.

It turns out that the Corpse God then ends up in a human being’s body in a Japanese town called Shinjuku, starting the series.

The events of the Dead Mount Death Play manga see the Corpse God take over the body of a boy called Polka Shinoyama and start living a peaceful life in Shinjuku, believing that this is the perfect place to hide and not deal with his problems with Sir Shagrua. However, as one can imagine, this couldn’t be further from the truth, and will have to deal with a lot of obstacles along the way.

What to expect (speculative)

The beauty of the Dead Mount Death Play manga is that it plays a lot with classic isekai tropes. Here the fantasy character is the one that joins the human world instead of the other way around, which leads to a lot of weird and interesting situations, thus becoming a very interesting read from the outset.

Author Ryohgo Narita is a mangaka that has a lot of experience in the medium and he is known for adding a lot of weird characters with weird tropes, which is something that adds a lot to the experience. It can be a bit overwhelming to a lot of new readers, but once people get used to it, it becomes a much more enjoyable journey.

The comedy of the Dead Mount Death Play manga is one of its selling points and while the series as a whole can be a bit of a slow burn, it has a lot of charm to it.

