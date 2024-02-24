10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)

Spring 2024 anime is looking very promising, especially when considering the degree of success that the industry saw in 2023. The next season also seems to be heading in the same direction.

2023 saw very successful series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Attack on Titan, so it makes a lot of sense that fans are looking forward to seeing what this year has in store.

While some of the Spring 2024 anime due to be released in the coming weeks are very popular, others are making their debuts in the landscape. It is also worth pointing out that there are a lot of prominent series coming out in multiple genres, adding more to the variety of the medium.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spring 2024 anime. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Demon Slayer and nine other Spring 2024 anime that fans are eagerly awaiting

1. My Hero Academia season 7

Season 7 is due to come out in Spring (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia is one of the most expected Spring 2024 anime and this makes a lot of sense when considering the popularity of the series throughout the years. Considering that this season is going to head into the final War arc, it makes this production all the more expected.

One of the most notorious moments of the upcoming arc is going to be the introduction of Star and Stripe and her battle with Tomura Shigaraki. Furthermore, this season is bound to show several heroes going up against the likes of Shigaraki and All For One, which is bound to give some great moments for the fandom.

2. Demon Slayer season 4

Another spring 2024 anime that is highly anticipated (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Demon Slayer is one of the most popular franchises in recent years, although it is currently in a weird position. It is one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime, sure, but there is also the fact that the third season received a very mixed reception last year.

Part of the reason season three didn't have the extremely positive reception that the first two installment had was because the story arc it adapted, Swordsmith Village, wasn't one of the best in the manga. The fourth season is going to adapt the Hashira Training arc, which is a transition storyline to the final one in the series.

3. Mushoku Tensei II part 2

Arguably the most popular Isekai at the moment (Image via Studio Bind).

The best spring 2024 anime list has to include an Isekai, and Mushoku Tensei is one of the most prominent in recent years. While the genre has seen a lot of repetitive tropes in the last decade or so, this Studio Bind production has been a breath of fresh air for the industry.

It is set to premiere on April 8 of this year and is going to continue Rudeus Greyrat's journey through this fantasy setting and follow his second chance at life, although that also comes with a lot of challenges and friends along the way.

4. KonoSuba season 3

Another prominent Isekai (Image via Studio Deen).

If Mushoku Tensei is a very good example of how the Isekai genre can push the envelope a bit and come up with a more original story, KonoSuba is also capable of parodying the genre as a whole. That is why the third season of this modern classic is among the spring 2024 anime titles worth checking out.

It has been confirmed that the third season of the anime is going to come out in April of this year and is going to have a change of studio, going from Deen, the company responsible for the first two seasons, to Drive.

5. Kaiju No. 8

One of the most expected anime in 2024 (Image via Production I.G.).

Kaiju No. 8 has been a very successful manga series, focusing on a character in the future who always dreamed of fighting the monsters of his era but eventually turned into one and now is using these new-found powers to fight these creatures. It has been confirmed that the anime is going to come out in April this year.

It is one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime due to the success of the manga in recent years and also because of the fact that Production I.G., the studio behind the anime adaptation of the Haikyuu!! anime, is going to be in charge of this project.

6. Mysterious Disappearances

A new anticipated spring 2024 anime (Image via Zero-G).

Also known as Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi, the story follows the main character Sumireko Ogawa, who is an aspiring novelist who begins to discover a lot of weird events taking place in the town where she lives. She teams up with Ren Adashino, a boy who works in the bookstore with her and they end up getting involved in a lot of crazy situations in the process.

It is one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime because of the initial premise, and the comedic element that the manga written by Nujima has. It it set to arrive in April of this year, with studio Zero-G being in charge of the production.

7. Black Butler

The return of a popular late 2000s anime (Image via CloverWorks).

Black Butler was a very popular anime in the late 2000s and has become a cult favorite, so it makes a lot of sense that the announcement of the series coming back made a lot of noise. The series is bound to come out on April 13 of this year and is going to continue with the Public School arc.

It is one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime thus far, although it is worth pointing out that A-1 Pictures, the studio that adapted the series in the past, is not going to continue with the series. CloverWorks, the studio known for the likes of Fairy Tail and Spy X Family, is going to be the studio in charge of this adaptation.

8. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

A classic Isekai is one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime (Image via 8Bit Studio).

This is another classic isekai that has become one of the most anticipated spring 2024 anime since it has a very simple but effective premise. And now that 8Bit Studio, the company known recently for the Blue Lock anime adaptation, has announced that the third season is coming out on April 5 of this year, the excitement is through the roof.

Some of the cast members who have been confirmed for this third season include Manami Numakura as Hinata Sakaguchi, Asuna Tomari as Gobta, Takahiro Sakurai as Diablo, Takuya Eguchi as Souei, Mao Ichimichi as Sion, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga.

9. Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Another upcoming parody anime (Image via Yostar Pictures).

The Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime saw a recent trailer that confirmed it is going to come out in April 7 of this year, which is something that has added to the hype of the series. This production is a parody of the sentai genre, and Yostar Pictures, the studio in charge of this anime, describes it in the following manner:

"WHO IS THE HERO… AND WHO IS THE VILLAIN? When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope!…or are they?"

The description continues:

"In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside!"

10. Wind Breaker

A popular delinquent manga is about to get adapted (Image via CloverWorks).

The Wind Breaker anime adaptation is another prominent production that CloverWorks is going to release this year and is expected to be released in April of this year. The manga has seen a considerable success with Kodansha in recent years and the anime is very likely to maintain that trend.

The story follows a high school student, known as Haruka Sakura, who enjoys getting into fights, which is why he ends up looking for the strongest people at his school. It is through these fights that he ends up getting into a lot of trouble and making some friends along the way.

Final thoughts

There are other spring 2024 anime that are coming out this season that deserve a lot of attention, but the ones mentioned above are some of the most prominent. Overall, one can hope that this season will turn out to be as prolific as the 2023 season was for the industry.