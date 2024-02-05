Konosuba season 3 reveals new key visual ahead of premiere

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Konosuba season 3 unveiled a new key visual featuring the central characters of the anime, such as Aqua, Kazuma, Darkness, and Megumin. The eagerly anticipated sequel is set to premiere in April 2024, but an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

Konosuba season 3 is based on author Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima's Isekai Fantasy light novel series named Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World. It was earlier revealed that Studio Drive would replace Studio DEEN as the anime's production studio.

Konosuba season 3 will premiere in April 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Konosuba season 3 unveiled a new key visual ahead of its premiere in April 2024. Unfortunately, there's no update on the anime's exact release schedule.

However, based on the previous installment's release patterns, it can be speculated that the anime may premiere on April 2, 2024. Yet, this is only speculation at this point with no concrete proof.

Nevertheless, the latest key visual highlights the beloved characters of this Isekai fantasy series. The captivating illustration shows Aqua at the center with Kazuma behind. Aside from them, the visual also features Darkness and Megumi.

The new key visual for the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Similar to the previous visuals, this one also has a vibrant and typical Isekai-fantasy background. Moreover, the characters look gleeful in this illustration. The title Konosuba season 3 is also written in the visual at the front.

Besides the visual, the website for the anime also revealed that there will be early screenings held in seven cities in Japan, namely Hokkaido, Sendai, Hiroshima, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

The first two episodes of the series' upcoming installment will be shown at this event. Additionally, there will also be a talk event with the anime's cast, including Jun Fukushima (Kazuma), Ai Kayano (Darkness), Ayaka Suwa (Chris), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), Sora Amamiya (Aqua), and others.

Cast and staff for Konosuba season 3

Yujiro Abe is directing the anime at Studio Drive, with Makoto Uezu handling the series' script composition. Koichi Kikuta is listed as the character designer, while Koda Masato is composing the series' music.

The Isekai anime also features both returning and new cast. For example, Jun Fukushima returns to play Kazuma, while Sora Amamiya reprises the role of Aqua. Rie Takahashi also returns to voice Megumin, while Ai Kayano lends her skills to voice Darkness.

Aqua and Kazuma, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via Studio Drive)

The new cast members for the series include Sayuri Yahagi as Claire, Reina Ueda as Rain, and Kanon Takao as Iris. Besides them, the anime also features Ayaka Suwa as Chris, Yui Horie as Wiz, Takuya Eguchi as Mitsuguri, Toru Inada as Roughneck, Sayuri Hara as Luna, and others.

Konosuba season 3 anime will likely follow volumes 6 and 7 from the light novel, given it has adapted five volumes thus far. While it's not sure how many episodes the upcoming sequel will have, fans can expect a fun-filled adventure featuring Kazuma and his friends.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.