Konosuba season 3 confirms April 2024 release with first trailer

The highly anticipated Konosuba season 3 has released its first main trailer for the upcoming season, confirming an April 2024 release date. Before the recently released main trailer, three new members of the Japanese voice cast of the series were also announced.

Although the earlier seasons of the anime were animated by Studio Deen, the third season is being animated by Studio Drive. The studio is the one that produced the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff series, released earlier this year. A Konosuba movie was released in 2019 and was animated by the Studio J.C. Staff.

A third season of Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! has been officially announced to get an April 2024 release date. The upcoming season is being animated by Studio Drive and will feature Yujiro Abe as the Director, with Makoto Uezu in charge of supervising the series composition. Additionally, Masato Koda has been revealed to compose the music while Koichi Kikuta is responsible for designing the characters.

The official website for Konosuba season 3 has also released its first main trailer, which provided a better look at the upcoming season and the characters. All the main voice cast for the characters are returning for the third season as well, in addition to the three new cast members, including Kanon Takao as Iris, Sayuri Yahagi as Claire, and Reina Ueda as Rain.

Konosuba season 3 has been announced to be streaming on Crunchyroll and the plot is described by the streaming channel as:

"After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him."

It continues:

"Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long."

The anime adaptation of Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is based on Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series, which has 17 volumes. The first two seasons of the Konosuba anime, which were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, were animated by Studio Deen.

Considering that the first two seasons and the movie covered the first 5 volumes of the light novel series, it is likely that Konosuba season 3 will adapt volumes 6 and 7. However, the exact episode count is unknown as of now. Since the first two seasons consisted of 10 episodes each, it is to be expected that the episode count of the third season will be the same as well.

Fans can tune in to follow Kazuma Sato and his friends on their adventures in the latest season of Konosuba when it releases in April 2024.