Is the 2024 Demon Slayer movie another recap? Explained

As the month of February continues, so do the World Tour premiere screenings for the new Demon Slayer movie, entitled -To the Hashira Training-, and its general release dates. The upcoming film opened in Tokyo last Friday, Feb. 2, and is set to next arrive in New York City in the United States on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The new Demon Slayer movie precedes the premiere of the fourth season of the mainline television anime series, which is entitled Hashira Training Arc. At the time of this article’s writing, there is no formal release date for the fourth season. However, it is scheduled to premiere on Japanese broadcast television sometime in Spring 2024.

Unsurprisingly, however, the focus of both domestic Japanese and international fans is the new Demon Slayer movie, and whether or not they should make seeing it a priority. Likewise, fans are curious to see what new material, if any, is present in the film. While there is a clear answer, it’s one that anime-only fans desperate for new material and storyline from the series may be disappointed in.

New Demon Slayer movie largely features new material, but does recap the conclusion of season 3

The new Demon Slayer movie is both a recap film and one which provides new material. The theatrical screening will first recap the final episode of the mainline television anime’s third season, known as the Swordsmith Village Arc. It will then screen the one-hour first episode of the Hashira Training Arc, which is the upcoming fourth season set to premiere on television sometime in Spring 2024.

In essence, the new film is technically another recap, but largely features new material. Likewise, it will generally be in the best interest of fans looking to consume new material from the anime series as soon as possible to see the film when it begins premiering in general theaters. Most every region in the world will see the film be available for viewing to general audiences sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27.

The coming fourth season is also highly anticipated, as it could mark what is the final television anime season of the series. It’s expected that what’s left of the original manga upon the fourth season’s conclusion would then be adapted into yet another Demon Slayer movie. Likewise, it’s also speculated that with the amount of material that would be left, the film would focus solely on finishing the story and not recapping prior events.

Part of the speculation on this matter stems from how short the Hashira Training arc is in author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. In fact, prior to the confirmation of the fourth season, many expected that the arc would be made into a film, and that the remaining source material would be adapted into the fourth and final television anime season.

In any case, the upcoming Demon Slayer movie is not a full recap. While it will recap some material in its opening scenes, the film will largely cover new material. Those fans who won’t be seeing the film in theaters once it premieres to general audiences later in February can expect to see this new material sometime in Spring 2024.

