Re:ZERO manga begins adaptation of 5th arc in February

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Alive magazine announce a new arc being adapted by the Re:ZERO manga. The adaptation will begin on Monday, February 19, and will serve as an adaptation of the Stars that Engrave History arc from the original light novel series.

The upcoming fifth arc adaptation by the Re:ZERO manga will begin under the Comic Alive+ label of the ComicWalker website in the coming weeks. To celebrate the release, the first and third arc manga adaptations will be free to read on the website from Monday, February 5, through Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Re:ZERO manga series recently adapted the fourth arc, entitled The Everlasting Contrast, which corresponds to volumes 10 through 15 of the original light novel series. The series originally began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website written by Tappei Nagatsuki in April 2012, and was turned into a light novel with illustrations by Shin’ichiro Otsuka in January 2014. Both formats are still ongoing today.

Re:ZERO manga adaptation moves onto a new arc as fans patiently await information on anime’s season 3

The Re:ZERO manga’s publication history has been an interesting one, with several different mangaka penning each “Chapter” of the adaptation. For example, Daichi Matsuse penned the first and third chapters of the manga adaptation, “A Day in the Capital” and “Truth of Zero,” respectively. Makoto Fugetsu penned the second chapter, “One Week at the Mansion,” and Haruna Atori and Yu Aikawa penned the fourth, “The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed.”

The first, second, and third manga adaptations began and ended in June 2014 and February 2015, October 2014 and January 2017, and May 2015 and February 2020, respectively. The fourth manga adaptation began in September 2019, and is still ongoing today, as are the original web and light novel formats as mentioned above.

Kadokawa launched the fourth adaptation in their Comic Alive magazine in 2019, and published the eighth compiled book volume for the fourth adaptation in Japan on August 22, 2023. It marked the 26th overall compilation volume of the manga adaptations of the main light novel story. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and released the seventh volume of the fourth adaptation (the 24th volume overall) on December 12, 2023.

The third season of the television anime adaptation of the original light novels for the series was announced in March 2023 at AnimeJapan 2023 via a key visual and teaser trailer. Unfortunately, no additional news on the upcoming third season has been released since. However, with AnimeJapan 2024 right around the corner, fans are expecting news to be shared at the convention itself at the absolute latest.

