Mysterious Disappearances anime reveals new trailer and April 2024 release window

A new trailer for the Mysterious Disappearances anime has been released, confirming that the series will arrive in April 2024. Author Nujima has crafted a story that combines mysteries, demons, and comedy in a very swift manner, which is why fans are excited to see what Studio Zero-G can do with the source material.

It's also very fitting that the Mysterious Disappearances anime has gotten its first official trailer on Halloween because of its supernatural elements.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Mysterious Disappearances anime.

The Mysterious Disappearances anime team also revealed

Studio Zero-G recently released the trailer for its upcoming production, the Mysterious Disappearances anime, and revealed some new members of the working staff. There was also confirmation about the series coming out in April of 2024, although there is no information regarding a specific day. However, that should be revealed in the coming months.

Tomomi Mochizuki (Battery the Animation and House of Five Leaves) is directing the anime at Zero-G and is also handling the series' music. Takuya Tani (Muv-Luv Alternative and Kōkaku no Pandora) is designing the characters.

There should be more information surrounding the voice cast and the people involved in the project during the coming months, so that's worth taking into account. There was also confirmation that Kayo Konishi and Yukio Kondo would be helping Mochizuki with the series' music.

The premise and appeal of the story

The story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries (and romance novels) and who works in a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They both witness strange events and try to solve mysteries that occur regularly in their city, and they have to find ways to deal with them.

The Mysterious Disappearances anime primarily revolves around Sumireko and Ren trying to find solutions to a lot of mysteries, although this often comes with a lot of challenges. The series will probably also lean heavily into the manga's comedic elements, which add to the main characters' dynamics.

Author Nujima has written six volumes of the manga since 2019, and the series has been published in Shogakukan, being one of the nominees for the Next Manga Awards back in 2020.

The author of Made in Abyss, Akihito Tsukushi, is also a huge fan of the series and asked people to give it a chance back in 2021.

