Black Butler season 4 reveals full release date in new PV

Thursday, February 15, 2024 saw the official Twitter account for the Black Butler season 4 television anime series reveal a new trailer, confirming the film’s full release date. Additionally, the video also revealed the cast of the “Prefect 4” (P4) group of characters, who will serve as the four heads of the houses involved in the upcoming season’s plot.

The video also confirmed that the Black Butler season 4 cast will make an appearance at Anime Japan on Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 12:45PM to 1:20PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). It’s currently unannounced what other presence the series will have at Anime Japan, but fans speculate that the season 4 premiere may be held there.

Black Butler season 4 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yana Toboso’s original manga series of the same name. The original manga series first debuted in Square Enix’s Monthly GFantasy magazine in September 2006, and is still ongoing with regular serialization today.

Black Butler season 4 casts Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji Itadori, Vinland Saga’s Einar, and more

As mentioned above, the latest trailer for Black Butler season 4 confirmed the anime’s premiere date of Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11:30PM JST. The series will run on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS, and other networks. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries, contrary to their earlier claim of licensing the series for streaming worldwide except Japan.

Newly announced cast includes Toshiki Watanabe as Edgar Redmond, Junya Enoki as Lawrence Bluewer, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Herman Greenhill, and Tatsumaru Tachibana as Gregory Violet. The four are likely best known for their respective prior roles as Squad in Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief, Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga’s Einar, and as Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn (Bug-Eyes).

The four will join Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto, who are reprising their -roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive, respectively. The two are likely best otherwise known for their respective prior roles as Attack on Titan’s Erwin Smith and The Seven Deadly Sins’ Merlin.

Kenjiro Okada is directing the anime at CloverWorks studios. Hiroyuki Yoshino, who has written and/or supervised scripts for previous anime adaptations of the series, is in charge of series composition for the fourth season. Yumi Shimizu, who was an episode animation director and key animator in the 2008 anime, is the character designer. Finally, Ryo Kawasaki is composing the music.

The first anime adaptation of the series premiered in Japan in 2008, and was followed by a second television anime season in 2010. The third season followed in 2014. Funimation previously released all three seasons, the series’ two OVAs, and the Book of the Atlantic film on home video.

