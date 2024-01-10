Attack on Titan: Is Erwin Smith good or evil? Explored

Attack on Titan has a lot of virtues as a story, but one that is often brought up is its take on morality and how gray it can be throughout human history. Considering that, author Hajime Isayama established this series as a survival story and then started to move to more sociopolitical elements, with characters often having to compromise to achieve their goals.

In that regard, very few characters on Attack on Titan reflect this notion better than Erwin Smith, the leader of the Survey Corps. While categorizing a character as good or evil can be quite complex in this series, it is also interesting to do this analysis with Erwin due to his role as a military leader and the consequences of his actions throughout the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining if Erwin Smith is good or evil in the Attack on Titan series

Expand Tweet

Erwin Smith is introduced as the leader of the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan, so the reader or viewer already knows from the get-go that he is going to be very important in the plot because of his position. He is in charge of leading his men to victory against the Titans and achieving freedom, which is a goal that is highly altruistic and serves the greater good of the human race.

However, the debate on whether Erwin is a good guy or not stems from the fact that he sends his men multiple times to missions he knows they are unlikely to come back alive from. He justifies this by saying that it is for the greater good and that he has no emotional reaction when he hears news about his underlings dying, which has oftentimes rubbed some fans the wrong way.

It does make sense, though, when considering that this was a situation against creatures beyond their understanding and that they wanted to give freedom to their people and the next generations.

Considering the nature of war, Erwin Smith might not be a good guy in the traditional sense of the word, but he has humanity's best interests at heart, and that is why he has so many fans in the Attack on Titan community.

Morality in the series

Some of the most morally gray characters in the series (Image via Wit and MAPPA).

One of the biggest selling points for many fans is how morality is treated in this series. There are very few characters who can be objectively good or evil, making some plot points all the more interesting. While the initial premise of the story can be quite straightforward (defeating the Titans so humans can live in peace), it becomes more and more complex as the series progresses.

The first example that is usually brought up is the protagonist of the Attack on Titan series, Eren Yeager. He started the series as a fairly optimistic and straightforward character, only becoming more morally dubious and unhinged as the story went on, reaching a point when he became the main villain and wanted to eradicate the vast majority of the human race.

This series doesn't offer very clear debates when it comes to morality, which is why Erwin Smith's machinations throughout the series can be seen as done for the greater good. Also, there are opposite examples of a similar philosophy, with Zeke Yeager having very similar extremist perspectives to his half-brother Eren but going about it with a plan just as bizarre.

Final thoughts

Erwin Smith is hard to qualify as good or evil in Attack on Titan, but it is fair to say that it makes sense why he is willing to make so many sacrifices. After all, considering his mission to destroy the Titans, it is logical that he is going to make some morally dubious decisions for the greater good.