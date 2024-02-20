Tensura Slime season 3 confirms release date, 10 new cast members, and more

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 saw the official website for the Tensura Slime season 3 television anime debut the first full-length promotional video for the season, revealing a plethora of information. The video announces the season’s coming April 2024 release date in Japan, as well as 10 additional cast members who’ll be joining the series in the upcoming third season.

The most notable of these 10 new cast members joining the series in Tensura Slime season 3 include Inori Minase, the voice of Re:ZERO’s Rem, and Eiji Takemoto, who voices One Piece’s X Drake. The video also confirms the ending theme song for the upcoming series, which is entitled “Believer” and will be performed by Rin Kurusu.

The Tensura Slime season 3 anime series serves as the continuation of the adaptation of illustrator Taiki Kawakami’s manga series, itself an adaptation of author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah’s original light novel series. The series originally began as a web novel written by Fuse on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, which debuted in February 2013 and concluded in January 2016.

Tensura Slime season 3 confirms April 5 premiere date of two continuous cour run

As mentioned above, Tensura Slime season 3 now has an officially confirmed release date of Friday, April 5, 2024. The season will premiere in Japan at 11PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on April 5, in the “Friday Anime Night” programming block on NTV and 29 affiliate channels. The series will then air on BS11 the following day at 10PM JST. NTV is also airing two compilation specials of the first two seasons on April 3 and 4, with new narration.

The 10 new cast members include Inori Minsae as Maribel (Mariabell) Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Renard (Leonard), Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Ritus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

Atsushi Nakayama is returning to direct the series at 8-Bit studios, with Toshizo Nemoto now overseeing the series scripts. Ryoma Ebata is returning as character designer, with Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden returning from the Scarlet Bond and Visions of Coleus specials to compose the music for the series. STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is set to perform the opening theme song, and is entitled “PEACEKEEPER.”

The first season of the television anime series premiered in October 2018, with Crunchyroll streaming the Japanese-language anime and FUNimation Entertainment streaming an English dub. The second season premiered its first cour in January 2021, followed by its second cour in July 2021. The two were interrupted by a spinoff anime series airing on Japanese television, making nine consecutive months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

