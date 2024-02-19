Go Go Loser Ranger anime reveals release date and Disney+ broadcast

The release date and Disney+ broadcast of Go Go Loser Ranger anime has been confirmed through a promotional video that came out this Friday, February16. This production has also named Yostar Pictures as the studio involved in creating this anime and confirmed some of the staff involved in the project.

The promotional video of the Go Go Loser Ranger anime also gave away some plot points of the story and featured the opening song of this season. There was also the publication of a new key visual, showing the main cast of the series and the full title in Japanese.

The new Go Go Loser Ranger anime has a new promotional video with a confirmed release date

The Go Go Loser Ranger, also known in Japanese as Sentai Daishikkaku, has had a recent promotional video that revealed that the series is coming out on April 7 of this year. There was also confirmation that this anime was made by Yostar Pictures and that Keiichi Satou is going to be the director.

The promotional video also featured the series' opening song, titled Jikai Yokoku, sung by Tatsuya Kitani, whom a lot of anime fans may know from the first theme of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Where Our Blue Is. There was also the inclusion of a new key visual that showed the vast majority of the cast and the main characters as well.

Other significant staff members include Keiichirou Oochi as the series screenwriter, Koseki Kahoko as the character designer, and animation supervision by Kenji Hayama. Furthermore, it was also confirmed that Disney+ is going to be in charge of broadcasting this series all over the world.

More details about the project

This series is a parody of the Sentai genre in Japan, oftentimes playing with the cliches and tropes of the style. Furthermore, Kodansha Comics, the English publisher of the original manga, had this to say about the upcoming anime adaptation:

"WHO IS THE HERO… AND WHO IS THE VILLAIN? When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope!…or are they?"

"In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside!"

There are more details yet to be revealed about the series, which is probably going to be shown in an upcoming trailer.