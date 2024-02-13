On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime announced more cast for the show with a PV. The newly announced cast members include the voice actor of Krista Lenz from Attack on Titan.

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime is set to premiere in 2024, as per the official website. The anime is based on the eponymous Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by Negi Harunba. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since February 2021, with 12 volumes published thus far.

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime enlists Attack on Titan's Krista Lenz and four others as voice cast

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the official team behind the Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime streamed a new promotional video to unveil five more casts for the anime. Notably, this superhero-themed anime has been revealing new cast almost on a frequent basis.

The four of the new cast members will play the roles of cadet rangers, while the fifth cast member will star as a villain footsoldier. According to the PV, Shiori Mikami voices Angel Usukubo, while Ryota Oosaka plays Yamato Kurusu's role.

Shiori Mikami is a renowned voice actress, famous for playing the role of Krista Lenz from Attack on Titan. Besides Krista, she has also voiced Mina from Sword Art Online, Akari Akaza from the Yuri Yuri series, and others.

As a result, fans can expect a wonderful performance from her as Angel Usukubo. On the other hand, Ryota Osaka is also a reputed voice actor, renowned for being the voice behind Keiji Akaashi from Haikyuu!! and Sadao Maou from The Devil Is a Part-Timer.

Besides them, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime features Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippo, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma, and Hina Yomiya as Fighter XX (a villain footsoldier). Undoubtedly, they are all incredibly popular voice actors with experience.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members of Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime, who are here as follows:

Yusuke Kobayashi as Fighter D

Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama

Go Inoue as Blue Keeper

Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri

Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper

Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper

Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita

M.A.O as Pink Keeper

Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizone

Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui

Fumihiko Tachiki as Msurao Nadeshiko

Seiichiro Yamashita as Eigen Urabe

Yuki Ono as Kai Shion

Akari Kito as Angelica Yukino

Daiki Hamano as Sojiro Ishikawa

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi

A ranger, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

In other words, the anime has already announced the bulk of its cast. It was earlier revealed that Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime will premiere on TBS channel and its 28 affiliated networks in 2024. The first two episodes will be previewed on March 3 in Tokyo.

Keiichi Sato is directing the superhero anime at Yostar Pictures, with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series composition. Besides them, Kahoko Koseki is listed as the character designer. More staff members are expected to be announced sooner rather than later.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.