10 superhero anime you may like

Who doesn’t know a superhero? They are people with superhuman powers who are morally upright and are often not flawed. Many have grown up watching the trope on TV shows, anime, and other media.

With so many adaptations and variations of them, the superhero trope is a popular one as it takes fans on astonishing adventures in visually entertaining ways. Needless to say, superhero franchises are made in a way that provides fans with excitement, entertainment, and wonder.

Japanese animations have also made a couple of shows featuring the plot as the main point, which fans may have watched when they were young. Meanwhile, there are some that are recently made and just as loved.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for the anime series on the list.

From Tiger & Bunny to One Punch Man: 10 anime with the superhero trope that you may like

1) Tiger & Bunny

Kotetsu and Barnaby (Image via Sunrise Studio)

At first glance, it’s easy to get fooled into thinking that it’s a cute anime by the title, but it’s not. Tiger & Bunny tells the story of a time when super-powered individuals started to appear 45 years before the show began.

Similar to My Hero Academia, even in Tiger & Bunny, society is centered around super-powered individuals. These people take on the roles of heroes and villains before becoming a form of entertainment for viewers.

2) Gachaman Crowds

Gatchaman Crowds (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

What is a hero if not the person who saves the world from evil and alike? Gatchaman Crowds is also a representative of the statement. It tells the story of a group of people that can transform into special suits, protecting the world from shadows.

What makes Gatchaman Crowds interesting is the social problem in it and it addresses some unique views of the modern world. What the group does might not apply to the modern world with vast technology and different opinions of people regarding what they do.

3) My Hero Academia

Class 1-A (Image via Bones Studio)

My Hero Academia has become quite a popular anime and manga in the Shonen genre.

Telling the story of Midoriya Izuku, a boy who wants to become a Hero in an era of ability called ‘quirk’ despite not having one. His life changed shortly after meeting the Number 1 Hero in Japan and began his journey in a school specializing in becoming a professional hero.

4) Fuuto Tantei

Philip and Shoutarou (Image via Studio Kai)

Whether you have watched Kamer Rider a long time ago or just recently, Kamen Rider has been a fan-favorite in the Tokusatsu community. It features a motorcycle-riding superhero with an insect motif who fights supervillains. Those who want to see more of it, may first watch the anime adaptation of Kamen Rider W, also known as Fuuto Tantei.

It describes the adventures of detectives Shoutarou and Philip, who handle various cases in the city of Fuuto and fight the organization that mysteriously spreads the Gaia Memory. While the main point is solving mysteries, a nice touch of the famous franchise is welcomed as something unique.

5) Love After World Domination

Fudou Aikawa and Desumi Magahara (Image via Project No.9 Studio)

With a mix of standardized hero themes and romance, Love After World Domination tells a cute story of Fudou Aikawa and Desumi Magahara. The two decided to date while keeping their relationship a secret from the rest of the world as they are enemies on the outside.

With one being a leader of a Superhero group and the other as a villain combatant leader, they have to make their relationship work while also avoiding suspicion.

6) Heroman

Heroman Characters (Image via Studio Bones)

The story of a boy and a giant robot isn't a new concept in the Japanese animation industry, yet Heroman is able to make it enjoyable with such a simple setting.

Heroman was originally a manga written by Stan Lee (a famous figure in Marvel) and drawn by Ota Tamon. It tells the story of Joey Jones, an orphan living with his grandmother in California, who wishes to be a hero. The show, told in simple and easy pacing, is a must if you like shows like Eureka Seven or Xam’d: Lost Memories.

7) Zetman

Jin and Kouga (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Aired in 2012, Zetman is a pretty heavy show about two main protagonists, Jin and Kouga, with different views on what is right and wrong, and both want to be heroes in their own way. This anime focuses on humans who have been genetically engineered and used for entertainment in underworld fights.

This mutant human is called a Player, because when he changes form, he no longer resembles a human, but is more like a monster, and the prevailing instinct is to fight to the death.

8) Saint Seiya

Saint Seiya Characters (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the classic anime that many people have watched as their first show in the ’90s and early 2000s, is Saint Seiya.

It is a shounen anime with several elements of mythologies, about several individuals with the power of mythological (mainly greek) figures. These figures have been given the duty to protect the Goddess Athena and humanity from evil.

First aired in 1986, the show has several series and OVA for those who like to watch long-running series.

9) Mahou Shoujo Ore

Kokoro-chan, Mikage, and Uno Saki (Image via Pierrot Plus)

What is a hero anime if it’s not for the many shows featuring girls in cute clothes fighting evil? Mahou Shoujo Ore may at first sound like a typical magical girl anime, but with a funny twist in it. It first tells of the life of Saki Uno, a member of an unpopular idol duo.

Her peaceful life changed when she found a scary-faced guy trying to enter her house and awaken her as a Magical Girl with a series of events. Instead of a cute transformation full of frills and likes, Saki's transformation turns her into a muscle-bound man clad in a pretty dress.

10) One Punch Man

Saitama and Genos (Image via Madhouse)

It’s common in stories where the main protagonists train hard to become stronger for many episodes, but it’s quite different in One Punch Man.

Saitama, the protagonist, is a seemingly average guy who’s a hero for fun. The problem is that he is just overpowered to the extent that he gets depressed as there’s no one strong enough to challenge him. As stated in the title, he can literally defeat people with just one punch.

The anime industry has evolved into making many works with unique plots while maintaining an initial plot like superheroes. There are many other works featuring superheroes that the writer hasn't been able to describe more.

