How is Cha Hae-In related to Song Chi-Yul in Solo Leveling? Explained

The Solo Leveling series has been progressing at a steady rate, and the protagonist seems to be in much better shape compared to the time he was first introduced to the audience. Since then, plenty of characters have been introduced in the series who are connected in various ways.

Among these characters, Cha Hae-In stands out as one of the most popular characters in the series. As an S-class Hunter who wields a sword, she serves as the female lead character. She not only possesses incredible combat skills but also showcases her battle IQ in extremely tough moments.

Fans speculate that Cha Hae-In from the Solo Leveling series is related to another character named Song Chi-Yul. The only question is, how are the two characters related? Let’s take a look at the Solo Leveling manhwa to understand the nature of their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manhwa chapters of the series.

Solo Leveling: Understanding the nature of Cha Hae-In and Song Chi-Yul’s relationship

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

How is Cha Hae-In related to Song Chi-Yul in the Solo Leveling series? As per the manhwa chapters, Cha Hae-In was Song Chi-Yul’s student. She was the S-class student who wielded a sword. The identity of the student was only revealed in the second half of the manhwa series. This is why fans were eager to know who Song Chi-Yul’s student was and wondered if it indeed was Cha Hae-In, as they had suspected.

Now is the perfect time to learn more about Song Chi-Yul in the Solo Leveling series. What we do know about Song Chi-Yul is that he was one of Sung Jin-Woo’s old friends in the series. Another interesting thing is that he was one of the only five people who survived the first Double Dungeon Incident in the anime and manhwa series.

Song Chi-Yul and Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

He has the appearance of a middle-aged man with blonde hair. He also doesn’t have an arm since the Statue of God managed to completely fry it. However, he showed incredible endurance, since he was able to function despite the loss of an arm. He was someone who rarely faced issues on missions since he was proficient in Kumdo.

While it might not have been explained in the Solo Leveling series, Kumdo is a popular Korean martial art that focuses on swordsmanship. Kumdo was derived from Kendo, a Japanese martial arts form that was later adopted by the Koreans. Owing to his proficiency in this form of martial arts, Song Chi-Yul was able to impart his knowledge to Cha Hae-In.

He was even questioning himself since he was a mere C-Class Hunter while his student was a prodigy. While he had his doubts, his teachings certainly helped Cha Hae-In in some of the fights since she polished her Kumdo skills under his tutelage.

Song Chi-Yul is someone who displays sarcasm regularly but also has a strong sense of justice. He is someone who wouldn’t think twice to put his life on the line to save his comrades. This could be seen in the Solo Leveling series when he saved Sung Jin-Woo on multiple occasions.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.