Go Go Loser Ranger anime reveals 2024 release window with new trailer

The official website for the Go Go Loser Ranger anime unveiled its second promotional video, a new key visual, starring cast, and its 2024 release window on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The series also announced a general release plan for Japanese broadcast television but did not specify any international streaming options at the time of writing this article.

The Go Go Loser Ranger anime series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Negi Haruba’s original manga series of the same name. Haruba is noticeably absent from the currently available list of staff for the upcoming production. However, this could possibly be added later on as additional staff members are announced.

Besides the Go Go Loser Ranger anime and its original manga series, Haruba is best known as the mangaka behind the popular The Quintessential Quintuplets series. Likewise, fans of this prior series from Haruba are excited to see what this upcoming anime adaptation of another of his works has to offer.

Go Go Loser Ranger anime set to premiere in 2024 with exciting cast names already attached

As mentioned above, the second promotional video for the upcoming Go Go Loser Ranger anime series was released on Tuesday, via the show's official website. The roughly 60-second-long trailer gives a brief overview of the plot of the series and focuses on showing action sequences in the series’ style to give fans a preview of what to expect.

The promotional video also announces a 2024 release date for the series, which was also announced via the website. A key visual featuring the series’ central trio was also released, as was the main cast for the anime.

Yususke Kobayashi will star as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D), Daishi Kajita will play Hibiki Sakurama and Yumika Yano will voice Yumeko Suzukiri.

The series is set to air on 28 TBS networks in Japan, with Keiichi Sato set to direct the anime series at Yostar Pictures studios. Sato is also the creative director of Yostar Pictures and a representative of the studio’s IP department. Keiichiro Ochi is in charge of the series composition for the anime. It’s expected that more key staff will be announced as the series’ release date draws nearer.

Haruba originally launched the manga series in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2021, where it is still being serialized. The series’ 11th compilation volume was most recently released in Japan on September 14, 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the series in English, most recently publishing the sixth volume for the series on August 22, 2023. English release dates for volumes seven through ten have also already been announced.

