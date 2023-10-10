Where to watch Arknights anime? Streaming details explored

With the latest Arknights anime having aired on October 7, 2023, fans of the franchise may want to start watching the anime based on the free-to-play tactical RPG/tower defense mobile game. While fans were able to watch the anime on certain streaming websites, many would like to know where they might be able to stream Arknights: Perish in Frost.

While the Arknights game was launched back in 2019, the signs of an anime adaptation were only first seen in 2021, when Hypergryph published a teaser trailer for the first season. The anime adaptation was produced by Yostar Pictures and released eight episodes, following which, a second season was announced.

Arknights anime will retain its streaming partner

Mephisto as seen in Arknights anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Arknights anime is available to stream globally on Crunchyroll. Similar to the first season, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, the second season, Arknights: Perish in Frost, will also be available to stream on the global anime streaming giant.

Additionally, the anime will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS11, and Animax. That said, these television channels will only be available in Japan. However, Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

What is the Arknights anime about?

FrostNova as seen in anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

The technological advancement in the world of Terra increased after the discovery of a black crystalline mineral known as Originium. However, the mineral yielded high energy, allowing people to demonstrate abilities akin to magic called Arts. One can usually find this mineral near sites of natural disasters and catastrophes caused by the mineral itself.

Unfortunately, the usage of Originium came at a price - there is a high risk of being infected with an incurable and highly contagious disease, called Oripathy. This naturally led to people and governments harshly discriminating against the people who were infected. As a result of this, the oppressed began a dissident movement. The oppressed called themselves Reunion, a rebel faction created to destroy cities and lead to further calamities.

Frostleaf as seen in Arknights anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Amid this war-torn world, there existed the Rhodes Island, a place committed to treating all people as equals, whether they be infected or uninfected individuals. It was a paramilitary pharmaceutical organization believed to be the most advanced in its research for the Oripathy cure.

Unfortunately, the person who was spearheading the project suffers from amnesia, putting the entire research at risk. The person in charge was an enigmatic figure, known as the doctor. Nevertheless, his condition made it seem possible for the world to break free from the chains of despair.

How many episodes are in the latest Arknights anime?

Ch'en as seen in anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Just like the first Arknights anime, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, the second season, Arknights: Perish in Frost is also slated to comprise eight episodes.

Hence, fans can hope to watch the entire anime in just eight weeks. With the first episode having already aired, fans need to wait for only seven more weeks to finish watching the series.

