Arknights: Perish in Frost drops new teaser and key visual, cast and staff revealed

The official website for the Arknights: Perish in Frost television anime series opened on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The website also debuted a promotional video and a teaser visual. It also confirmed the returning staff and cast from 2022’s Arknights: Prelude to Dawn anime series.

Arknights: Perish in Frost is a sequel to the original Prelude to Dawn series, which was streamed on Crunchyroll and aired in Japan from October 28 onward. The series serves as an anime adaptation of the free-to-play Arknights mobile game, which was developed by Hypergryph.

Arknights: Perish in Frost reveals returning staff and cast members from Prelude to Dawn series

As mentioned above, the official website for the Arknights: Perish in Frost television anime series opened up with a key visual, a teaser video, and cast and staff information. Seemingly continuing the story from the first season, it’s being considered a sequel to Prelude to Dawn rather than a new series with a distinct and unique plotline.

More particularly, Ayahi Takagaki, Shizuka Ishigami, Yuki Kaida, and Tomoya Kurosawa are reprising their roles in the second anime season of Arknights: Perish in Frost. The foursome plays Frostnova, Ch’en, Doctor, and Amiya, respectively. The series was originally animated by Yostar Pictures, with the studio returning for the second season as well.

Other returning staff includes director Yuki Watanabe, with Masataka Nishikawa as an assistant director. Both previously collaborated on the smartphone game’s first anniversary anime short, with Watanabe having worked on numerous promotional video shorts for the game. Aya Takafuji adapted the character designs for animation, having previously worked on the Fate anime franchise as a key animator.

Chinese developers Studio Montagne and Hypergryph first released the game in China in May 2019, with Yostar launching the game worldwide in January 2020. Several animated promotional videos have been inspired by the game since it’s initial release, as well as a nine-minute animated short in December 2021 to celebrate the game’s first anniversary worldwide.

The game is set in a fantasy world called Terra, featuring modern science-fiction motifs and themes. Terra is plagued by rare but destructive catastrophes, which have forced a nomadic lifestyle on its people. Catastrophes also bring forth the rare, powerful, and dangerous mineral resource Originium. Those with prolonged exposure to the mineral develop a disease known as Oripathy.

The story centers on the lives of Oripathy-infected individuals, with a roving medical company called Rhodes Island offering help and a place for the exiled or infected. Unfortunately, Rhodes Island also finds themselves conducting paramilitary actions against the Reunion Movement, a terrorist organization that conducts violent action against governments who oppress the infected.

