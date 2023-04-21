The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone season 3, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 English dub casts, Crunchyroll premiere dates revealed

Crunchyroll recently announced the cast and premiere dates for the English dubs of The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone season 3, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2. The streaming platform made the announcement on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Staff information for all three dubs was also announced, as is typical of Crunchyroll’s dub production announcements.

The news comes just days after the English dub cast and premiere dates for the KamiKatsu and Konosuba Megumin spinoff anime series were announced. Both of these premiered on Wednesday. Meanwhile Crunchyroll premiered the dubs for The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone season 3, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Crunchyroll is set to premiere 3 new English dubbed series on Thursday, April 20, 2023

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to stream English dubs for three anime series which are a part of their Spring 2023 lineup. The three series are The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Dr. Stone season 3, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2.

The English cast for The Legendary Hero is Dead! includes:

Ricco Fajardo as Touka

Justin Briner as Sion

Alexis Tipton as Yuna

Michelle Rojas as Anri

Bradley Gareth as Kyle

Caitlin Glass as Ethel

Shawn Gann is the ADR Director, while Sara Ragsdale, Michael Stimac, and Marcus Stimac arethe Assistant ADR Directors. Zachary Davis is the ADR Engineer, with Katie Saltkill as the Assistant ADR Engineer.

Alex Mai is the ADR Scriptwriter, with Jarrod Greene as ADR Script Supervisor. Ry McKeand is credited for ADR Prep, while Gino Palencia is the ADR mix engineer.

The English dub cast for Dr. Stone season 3 includes:

Aaron Dismuke as Senku Ishigami

Matt Shipman as Chrome

Felecia Angelle as Kohaku

Brandon McInnis as Gen Asagiri

Ricco Fajardo as Taiju

Clifford Chapin as Ryusui Nanami

The staff for the season includes Chris George as the ADR Director for the dub, with Jose Sandoval serving as ADR Engineer. Neal Malley is the Mixer, while Matt Shipman is the ADR Scriptwriter.

Unfortunately, only two English dub cast members of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 were announced. These were Dani Chambers and Brian Mathis as Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth, respectively. Both are returning cast members of the series.

Cris George is the ADR Director, with Jose Sandoval serving as ADR Engineer for this series as well. Gino Palencia is the ADR Mix Engineer, while James Cheek is the ADR Scriptwriter.

All three dubs are available to stream on Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

