My Hero Academia manga going on a sudden break brings back worries about Horikoshi's health

My Hero Academia manga is going on yet another sudden break, The manga's chapter 414 was set to be released on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Unfortunately, the series is absent in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #11 and will seemingly return in the magazine's next issue.

My Hero Academia manga has gone on several breaks in the past three months. While the breaks at the end of December and the start of January were scheduled, most of the other breaks were sudden, causing fans to worry about manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's health.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga's sudden break delays chapter 414 by a week

My Hero Academia chapter 414 was scheduled to be released on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. However, the manga series has gone on a sudden break as it is absent from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 11. The series is set to resume in the magazine's issue 12.

As fans might remember, the manga went on a scheduled break last week. Hence, it was absent from the magazine's Issue 10. Therefore, fans were expecting Chapter 414 to be released after the break. Unfortunately, the fans were left disappointed as the manga went on a sudden break.

Such a sudden break right after a scheduled break has left fans worried about manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's health.

How fans reacted to the sudden announcement

The manga fans were left devastated to learn about the manga's sudden break. Due to the scheduled break last week, fans already had to wait for two weeks after a cliffhanger ended toward the end of chapter 413. Unfortunately, their patience was further tested by a sudden break this week. The worst part about the situation is that, despite the assurance that the manga would resume next week, the same wasn't guaranteed.

That said, the fans were also worried about the manga creator Kohei Horikoshi. While they wanted him to take breaks to look after his health, a sudden break was a cause of concern for them. Thus, they hoped that the author was doing well.

Meanwhile, other fans tried to look at the bright side of an extended break. Given that the manga creator had nearly three weeks to work on the upcoming chapter, they were hoping for great art in the upcoming chapter. Nevertheless, their assumption might be incorrect as a break meant that the author was resting and not working during the time.

In the meantime, other fans began theorizing what the manga chapter might entail. Considering that Kudo wanted Deku to give up One For All, fans wished that Deku would not end up becoming quirkless at the end of the series.