My Hero Academia chapter 414: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week finally over, My Hero Academia chapter 414 is set to officially release through various Shueisha platforms on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time. However, fans are so anxious to know what’s coming in the next release that they have been desperately searching every corner of the internet for any spoilers whatsoever.

Unfortunately, the series’ verifiable spoiler process for My Hero Academia chapter 414 has not only yet to begin, but may not ever start given the recent relevant arrests made in Japan. With the entirety of the series’ spoiler process in jeopardy and its status truly unknown at the time of this article’s writing, fans may find themselves waiting until February 12 for any answers whatsoever.

That being said, there are a few key aspects of and events within My Hero Academia chapter 414 which fans can count on being present in the issue even without the help of spoilers. Unsurprisingly, the focus should stick with Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s fight, picking up with the start of the latter’s plan to free Shigaraki’s Tenko Shimura personality.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 set to begin Deku and co’s plan to break Shimura free from Shigaraki

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 414 should open with Deku and Shigaraki continuing their fight, especially given the new form Deku took at the end of the previous issue with Blackwhip. Likewise, engaging in direct combat with Shigaraki is the best way to begin their plan of transferring One For All to him piece by piece, further supporting such an opening scene.

It’s also likely that Shigaraki will recognize Deku as being much too forward and direct in his attacks given his current lack of the Danger Sense Quirk and how tired he obviously is. Although it’s unlikely that Shigaraki will truly realize what Deku is up to, he should at least view the young hero’s new approach as reckless if nothing else.

This should lead to Shigaraki going in to steal another piece of One For All sometime relatively early on in My Hero Academia chapter 414’s events, successfully stealing Gearshift. Perspective should shift here to that of Kudo, the Second User of One For All, and his landing in the Vestige world of Shigaraki’s larger All For One Quirk.

Kudo should be shown getting his bearings, and at a minimum identifying where he needs to go in order to strike at the crack within Shigaraki’s consciousness which his and Deku’s plan hinges on. However, fans are unlikely to see him begin his internal assault, with focus instead likely to return to Shigaraki who will brag about stealing what’s likely Deku’s most powerful Quirk factor.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 should then see Shigaraki activate Gearshift, likely landing a few clean hits on Deku before pausing due to the recoil of the Quirk. He should take severe damage from the Quirk as Kudo planned, which will give Midoriya an opening to begin whaling on him and decreasing his stamina even further.

As this happens, Shigaraki will likely believe that this was their true plan, not realizing that Kudo’s Vestige is actively looking for a way to internally harm him. In fact, the chapter will likely end with Shigaraki confidently sharing his assessment of what he believes their plan to be, as Kudo is shown preparing to strike at the crack in his consciousness.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.