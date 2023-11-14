Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo joins Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime cast

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the official website of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! revealed a new promotional video that had an additional 45 seconds of footage. With that, the upcoming anime revealed the voice cast members for the Divine Dragon Rangers, led by Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo voice actor Yūichi Nakamura.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a Japanese manga series by Mangaka Negi Haruba. The series began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Since then, the chapters have been collected into eleven tankōbon volumes. Additionally, the manga series is set to receive an anime adaptation by Yostar Pictures, set to premiere in 2024.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! announces voice cast members led by Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo in new PV

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! previously having released a promotional video announcing a 2024 release. With the new promotional video, the anime unveiled an additional 45 seconds of footage that revealed the voice cast member of the Divine Dragon Rangers.

Red Keeper is set to be voiced by Yūichi Nakamura. Yūichi Nakamura is famously known for voicing Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo. Some of the other characters he voiced are Tsukasa Shishio from Dr. Stone, Hawks from My Hero Academia, and Ryusei Shidou from Blue Lock.

Blue Keeper is set to be voiced by Go Inoue. Go Inoue has previously voiced Satoshi Tsuchida from Kuroko's Basketball, Hero Killer Stain from My Hero Academia, and Keith Goodman/Sky High from Tiger & Bunny.

Yellow Keeper is set to be voiced by Kensho Ono. Kensho Ono has previously voiced Ryūnosuke Akutagawa from Bungo Stray Dogs, Tetsuya Kuroko from Kuroko's Basketball, and Yuri Briar from Spy X Family.

Green Keeper is set to be voiced by Kousuke Toriumi. Kousuke Toriumi has previously voiced Nozel Silva from Black Clover, Kiyoomi Sakusa from Haikyuu!!, and Kiba Inazuka from Naruto.

Lastly, M.A.O is set to voice Pink Keeper. She has previously voiced Iris from Fire Force, Remi Ayasaki from Horimiya, and Shion from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Some of the cast members that were previously announced were Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, and Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri.

Yūsuke Kobayashi has previously voiced Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone, Arthur Boyle from Fire Force, and Subaru Natsuki from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-.

Daishi Kajita has previously voiced Asahi Naruhaya from Blue Lock and Rael Kertia from Noblesse. Lastly, Yumika Yano has previously voiced Vivian Shamal from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion and other minor roles in other anime including Case Closed, Mob Psycho 100, and Platinum End.

