Ranger Reject anime: Expected release date, plot, what to expect, and more

With Shochiku having announced an anime adaptation of the Ranger Reject manga, fans of the franchise have been looking forward to any additional news regarding the series.

Negi Haruba's Ranger Reject first began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine's 10th issue on February 3, 2021. Since then, the manga has been collected into nine individual tankōbon volumes, with the latest one having released on March 16, 2023.

Everything to know about the Ranger Reject anime

Expected release date

Back on December 6, 2022, Shochiku's official YouTube channel released a special video, announcing the anime adaptation of Negi Haruba's superhero manga series, Ranger Reject, also known as Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Negi Haruba, the creator of Ranger Reject, is most popularly known for his previous work, the romantic comedy manga, The Quintessential Quintuplets.

The anime will be directed by Keiichi Satou, who's previously been the director of Inuyashiki, Shingeki no Bahamut: Genesis, and Tiger & Bunny.

As revealed by the director, he is excited by the prospect of monsters being the protagonist in a superhero series, which is what convinced him to work on the anime.

Nevertheless, no other information about the anime, including the production studio, has been revealed yet. Thus, fans of the franchise can expect the Ranger Reject anime release date to be set for sometime in 2024 or later unless new information about the anime is revealed soon.

What will be the plot of the anime?

As per the synopsis that has been provided, 13 years ago, the Earth was invaded by Nefarious Monster Army, but humanity's great protectors, the Dragon Keepers were able to defeat them within a year.

Following that, the monsters were publicly humiliated by the Rangers every Sunday as part of the "Sunday Battles." These were orchestrated fights which would see the Dragon Keepers fight a group of monsters, Dusters, in front of the public. The fights would see the monsters get humiliatingly defeated every week.

Upon bearing such humiliation for quite a long time, a single monster, D, decided to change this by infiltrating the Ranger Force. After his failed attempt to kill the Red Keeper, D joined forces with the mysterious Yellow Battalion Ranger, Yumeko Suzukiri.

Thus, he disguised himself as Hibiki Sakurama and infiltrated the Rangers. There, alongside Yumeko, D managed to seize one of the divine artefacts. These artefacts were capable of permanently killing the monsters' immortal bodies. However, his encounter with the Dragon Keepers led to his unfortunate end.

To know more, anime fans will have to wait until the Ranger Reject anime gets released. Nevertheless, they can expect a thrilling plot with lots of suspense and tension to come their way. That said, fans may have to wait for quite a long time considering that no other information has been revealed about the anime after the announcement which was made last year.

