Black Butler anime's Public School arc premieres in Spring 2024

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the official website for the Black Butler anime’s new Public School arc announced that the series is set to premiere on Japanese television in Spring 2024. In addition to this exciting news, the official website for the series also unveiled a new “welcome” visual for protagonist Ciel Phantomhive in commemoration of the character’s birthday.

The new arc for the Black Butler anime series was previously announced as being streamed internationally by Crunchyroll in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries. Crunchyroll has also previously stated that it has licensed the anime for streaming worldwide outside of Japan.

The new arc for the Black Butler anime will see a returning cast for its two central characters Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, with other key cast presumably also returning. The new arc will also feature several returning staff in key roles from the original 2008 Black Butler television anime adaptation.

Black Butler anime’s new Public School arc to premiere in Japan sometime during April 2024 per official website

As mentioned above, the official website for the Black Butler anime’s new arc officially announced an April 2024 release window on Japanese broadcast television for the series. Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS, and other networks will be airing the series once it premieres at a currently unannounced date in April.

Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as central characters Sebastian Michaelis and Ciel Phantomhive. Sebastian is a demon and butler who is contracted to serve Ciel, a British noble looking to avenge the deaths of his family. Ciel also serves as “the Queen’s guard dog” in 19th century England’s underworld.

Kenjiro Okada is directing the anime at CloverWorks studios. Hiroyuki Yoshino, who has written and/or supervised scripts for the previous anime series, is in charge of series composition for the new adaptation.

Meanwhile, Yumi Shimizu, who was an episode animation director and key animation director for the 2008 series, serves as the character designer for the new anime. Finally, Ryo Kawasaki is composing the music for the new anime series.

The overarching Black Butler anime franchise adapts author and illustrator Yana Toboso’s original manga series of the same name. The series initially premiered in Japan in 2008, and was followed by a second season in 2010. Meanwhile, the Book of Circus sequel television anime premiered in 2014.

The new anime will follow Ciel and Sebastian as they infiltrate Weston College, one of England’s top public schools, to investigate the sudden disappearance of several students. This includes a relative of the Queen’s named Derrick, forcing the pair’s hand at infiltrating the academy and discovering the truth behind the matter.

