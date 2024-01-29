My Hero Academia season 7 reveals Class 1-A character visuals

My Hero Academia season 7 will be released in May 2024, and there is already a new character visual involving Class 1-A. This is the first time a new visual has come out since the trailer in the Jump Festa event in December 2023.

Furthermore, there was already a confirmation of the specific release date for My Hero Academia season 7 and this was complemented by the inclusion of the key visuals. However, there is no confirmation of how much Studio Bones is going to adapt from the manga, considering that the Final War Arc is particularly long.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for My Hero Academia season 7. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

New key visual featuring Class 1-A for My Hero Academia season 7

This Sunday, there was a confirmation of a key visual of how Class 1-A will look like in My Hero Academia season 7, featuring the main character, Deku, and the rest of his classmates. Fans can see some minor changes in the designs, such as Katsuki Bakugo's long sleeves or the minor changes in Deku and Shoto Todoroki's outfits, which author Kohei Horikoshi also implemented in the manga.

Furthermore, this key visual also came with the news that the seventh season of this Studio Bones production is going to debut on May 4, 2024, after some speculation that it was going to come out in April. This visual is also the first teaser for the upcoming season after the trailer in the Jump Festa event in December 2023.

As of this writing, there is no information on how much of the Final War Arc will be covered in My Hero Academia season 7 and there is a very good chance that another season will be required since the manga still hasn't ended. Furthermore, the Stars and Stripes battle against Shigaraki is a given at this point as well as dealing with the UA traitor subplot.

The role of Class 1-A in the story

Some members of class 1-A (Image via Bones)

Class 1-A has had some ups and downs throughout the series, with the main trio of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki usually having the most prominent storylines in the group. However, while it makes a lot of sense considering they are part of the main cast of the series and are connected to the main antagonists as well, the vast majority of Class 1-A is often undermined.

This has been shown with fan favorites such as Kirishima, Uraraka, or Mina Ashido not having much to do throughout the majority of the manga. While the series is already reaching its conclusion, there is no denying that fans would have liked to see more of these characters and others in the story.