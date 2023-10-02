My Hero Academia season 7 reveals new Class 1-A designs

Monday, October 2, 2023, saw updated character designs for specific Class 1-A students for My Hero Academia season 7 be revealed via the television anime adaptation’s official website. The character designs were released via the specific character bio pages for each Class 1-A student on the aforementioned official website for the series.

While it is confirmed that the seventh season of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is coming, information is sparse at this time. In fact, these updated Class 1-A character designs for My Hero Academia season 7 mark the most significant information for the upcoming installment.

Although fans are excited about My Hero Academia season 7, there is a sense of worry because the fourth film for the franchise is seemingly set to be produced concurrently. The television anime’s fifth season and third movie shared a similar production schedule, and many would agree that the quality of the fifth season suffered as a result.

New character designs for Deku, Todoroki, Bakugo, and more revealed for My Hero Academia season 7

Expand Tweet

The updated character designs for My Hero Academia season 7 seem to be focused on fan-favorite characters, at least for the first round of updates. This includes Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Eijiro Kirishima, Kyoka Jiro, Shoto Todoroki, and Denki Kaminari.

While these characters are certainly set to appear in the upcoming season’s events, several more Class 1-A characters will also appear. At the time of this article’s writing, it’s unclear if these additional characters will also receive updated character designs. However, at least a few more characters are expected to receive updated designs.

Expand Tweet

Fans are primarily concerned with the impact the production of the fourth film for the franchise will have on the quality of the anime’s seventh season. As a result of concurrent production with the third franchise film, the fifth season was generally a letdown for fans, with some going as far as to call the animation “wooden” or a “slideshow.”

Although many still watched the season and found some sort of enjoyment in it, the consensus amongst fans was that it was a step down in quality from prior outings.

That being said, fans weren’t necessarily surprised by this outcome, as the film does offer greater financial gains for the production team than the television season would. This is especially true as the anime market leans more into streaming and leaves the traditional DVD/Blu-ray sale structure.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.