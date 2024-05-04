My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 is scheduled to release on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5.30 PM JST and 5.30 AM EDT. The anime will initially air on networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. Following its television broadcast, the episode will become available for streaming both locally and internationally.

In episode 1, viewers witnessed the havoc taking place in Tokyo, Japan, due to the deeds of All For One (AFO) and Tomura Shigaraki. AFO is seen imploring Spinner to side with Shigaraki in the forthcoming battles. Additionally, viewers were introduced to the new hero, Star and Stripe, as she clashed with Shigaraki for the first time.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2: Release Date and Time

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 05:30 PM JST.

However, fans must take note that while the episode will be simulcast worldwide, the release times may vary depending on viewers' locations.

Given that Crunchyroll will be delaying the anime episode internationally by about an hour despite the simulcast streaming, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will be available at the following:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

02:30 am

Saturday May 11, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

05:30 am

Saturday May 11. 2024

British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday May 11, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Saturday May 11, 2024

Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday May 11, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 11, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 11, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday May 11, 2024



Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2?

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will initially premiere on Japanese networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its 29 affiliates nationwide. Following that, the episode will be available for viewing on various streaming platforms locally.

These platforms include Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Disney+, and more. For fans located elsewhere around the world, the anime episode will drop on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 recap

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via BONES)

Episode 1 opened with Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, having a flashback. Ochaco Uraraka's words moved the public as Deku was accepted back into the U.A. He had a responsibility to put a stop to the chaos and possibly save Shigaraki, and he wasn't alone as he was backed by his friends.

Witnessing the mayhem in Japan, a squad from the United States decides to take action. Along with them, flying to Japan, is America's No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe. In Japan, en route to welcoming her are Endeavor, Best Jeanist, and Hawks. But a certain Shigaraki is already present in Japanese airspace to receive her.

The scene then shifts to AFO, in a cave, with Spinner there as well. The former seems pleased with his work in creating havoc in Japan. The authorities have been too busy to notice his movement. But acquiring One For All (OFA) isn't his only goal. AFO is aware of Star and Stripe wanting to help out since it was All Might who requested it.

Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

So, with that in mind, he aims to gamble and attempt to take her Quirk, New Order. Simultaneously, he asks Spinner to stand beside Shigaraki for the forthcoming battles and be the face of the Heteromorph Revolution. Back in the skies, Star and Stripe and Shigaraki engage in a duel.

Her Quirk, New Order, is glimpsed and soon analyzed by the Shigaraki. New Order permits the American Hero to impose rules on anything she touches and utters the name of. However, when she tries to restrain Shigaraki, it doesn't work as he himself doesn't know what he is - Shigaraki, AFO, or Tenko Shimura.

The episode ended on a high with Star and Stripe using New Order to fashion a figure of herself out of air 1000 times her size. With her, she landed two powerful blows on Shigaraki before striking him with the lasers from the aircraft. She had also requested her commander back in America for hyper-powered missiles, determined to wipe out Shigaraki then and there.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2?

Episode 1 adapted chapters 329 to 331, a major bit of the Star and Stripe vs Shigaraki fight. Given this pacing, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will likely adapt the next 3 chapters, i.e., 332 to 334. It is expected to delve a little into the American hero's backstory before switching to the present.

An explosive attack on Shigaraki will prove useless, as the villain showcases why he has been so tough to take down. Amidst all the firepower, Shigaraki will get a touch in on Star and Stripe and steal her Quirk. But it looks like New Order might have a little detail that is less known.

