My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers: Deku vs All For One reaches a climax as Ochako's survival is confirmed

My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Deku's friends and other heroes arrived to help him. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers for the chapter did not disappoint. My Hero Academia chapter 422 is officially set to release on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The previous chapter saw Deku's friends using the Kurogiri's portals to reach the battlefield. While they kept All For One engaged, Aizawa patched up Deku. During this, Deku revealed to Aizawa that he had given up One For All.

Hence, he was going to use the embers left within him to fight the villain. That's when Aoyama offered Deku his hand to help him get to the battle's epicenter.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers: Deku punches AFO with the OFA embers left within him

Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

According to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers, the upcoming manga chapter will be titled Izuku Midoriya - Rising. The manga chapter begins with Aoyama falling behind Deku as AFO uses his tentacles to destroy a portion of the ground. Given the situation, Aizawa asked Shirakumo to open another portal, however, he was at a loss of strength to use his quirk.

In the meantime, the heroes kept attacking All For One to clear an opening for Deku to reach. Just then, AFO prepared another "full release" attack. However, this time, the villain was certain that he would not fail as he was no longer overcome by emotions. AFO then shot a laser at Deku, but it was blocked by Hagakure.

Yaoyorozu as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Right after, My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers saw Yaoyoruzu creating a railgun that Kaminari charged up using his electricity. Nevertheless, AFO blocked the attack. AFO then launched his black tentacles to attack Deku. That's when other heroes came to his rescue, asking Deku not to expend his energy yet. Right after, Shoji and Tsuyu got hold of Deku and launched him forward.

As Deku went ahead, Kirishima and Ashido blocked another big attack from AFO. These instances left AFO confused as to why he wasn't able to kill the heroes, despite them being too weak to even move. After a moment of contemplation, AFO realized that Deku's weakness was what made his friends get up repeatedly to help him.

Ochaco as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

In the meantime, Gentle created a trampoline for Deku to launch himself ahead. His hand was caught by Tenya Iida. As Iida helped him get closer to AFO, he conveyed to Deku that he finally realized what Ochaco meant on their first day at U.A., about the nickname "Deku" making her think of "do your best."

Around the same time, All For One tried using another attack but the hole in his hand began bleeding, leaving him even more confused. My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers then showed Ochaco in the helicopter as she and several other characters cheered for Deku. Even the US President was seen ordering all of their heroes to be sent to Japan to help with the battle.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers then switched to All Might as the US pilots could be seen tending to the hero's wounds. Just then, an All Might monologue expressed how seeing Deku running that day was what allowed him to do the same. It is unclear what event All Might is referring to but it could either be the day Deku ran to save Bakugo or the same day being referred to from the future.

Nevertheless, on that day, Deku became the greatest hero in All Might's eyes. The final spread from My Hero Academia chapter 422 spoilers saw Deku landing a punch on All For One as his mother Inko Midoriya cheered for him.

